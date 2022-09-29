Read full article on original website
Related
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
radio7media.com
Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest
Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Florence animal shelter hosts fundraiser to help injured animals
Chloe's Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps take care of shelter animals with severe medical needs.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
Comments / 0