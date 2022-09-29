ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Sideshows On Both Sides of the Bay Lead to Injuries

There was another illegal sideshow in San Francisco early Sunday, and video shows a kid getting knocked down by a car. The sideshow happened at Harrison and Main streets in SoMa/Rincon Hill, and residents of a nearby building say another sideshow happened there a few weeks ago and police don't do anything. There were multiple sideshows in this area last summer as well. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Someone Slashed Over 200 Car Tires in Alameda Friday Night

Hundreds of Alameda residents woke Saturday morning to their cars sitting a bit closer to the ground than they usually would — because some man decided to go on a crime spree, slashing tires around the East Bay city. Rates of car break-ins, catalytic converter theft, and grand theft...
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juanita Moore

Comments / 0

Community Policy