PA Education Officials Launch Campaign to Promote FAFSA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the PA Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) encouraged students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as “FAFSA.”. The FAFSA is an application required to apply for federal student aid, including federal grants,...
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
Gov. Wolf Announces $5 Million in Grants to Protect Against Hate Crimes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, the Wolf Administration announced a large investment in the fight against hate crimes. According to the Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting System, there were 347 hate crimes in 2021- a 210 percent increase from 2020. In 2022, there have been 183 reported hate crimes....
Recovery and Rescue Operations Continue in Florida Following Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Florida officials are still trying to assess the damage Hurricane Ian has done to the sunshine state. Florida is reporting that about 100 people have died due to the storm and hundreds of thousands of Floridians are still impacted by last week’s storm. Federal officials are saying there will be an unprecedented amount of help going to Florida.
Local Help for Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Clean up continues in parts of Florida and North Carolina after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Some of the people helping the hurricane victims are Red Cross volunteers from our region, but they aren't the only ones providing aid. Pastor Colby Atkins of Elevate Church lived in Florida with his...
You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California
Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed -- as long as it's safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. "They were following the data, and you remember people...
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
Abbott and O'Rourke clash over gun restrictions in lone Texas gubernatorial debate
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke clashed over gun restrictions in a debate Friday night, with O'Rourke claiming that Abbott blames "everybody else" for mass shootings while "misleading this state." "It's been 18 weeks since their kids have been killed, and not a thing has changed...
