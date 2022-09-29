KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Harvest is in full swing here in western Iowa. We are almost done harvesting our soybeans and have opened a few of our corn fields. As the leaves drop on the beans, we can really see the benefits of our stress mitigation trials. The areas where we did not apply products like Shield-X or Accomplish MAX are showing a lot of aborted pods and much smaller bean sizes. We were not as dry as some other areas, but I wouldn’t characterize this year as anywhere near normal when it comes to precipitation. It was a tough year for all crops, but we learned a few things about mitigating stress that will become standard practice for our farm next season.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO