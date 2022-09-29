Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
North Carolina farmers race Hurricane Ian, harvest progress surges
Despite less than five days suitable for fieldwork the week ending October 2, North Carolina corn harvest surged 7%. “There is no greater motivation for getting your crop harvested than a hurricane,” East Bend farmer Kevin Matthews says. “We ran the combines for 21 straight hours the day before Hurricane Ian arrived.”
Agriculture Online
Harvest, hurricanes, and another season's lessons
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Harvest is in full swing here in western Iowa. We are almost done harvesting our soybeans and have opened a few of our corn fields. As the leaves drop on the beans, we can really see the benefits of our stress mitigation trials. The areas where we did not apply products like Shield-X or Accomplish MAX are showing a lot of aborted pods and much smaller bean sizes. We were not as dry as some other areas, but I wouldn’t characterize this year as anywhere near normal when it comes to precipitation. It was a tough year for all crops, but we learned a few things about mitigating stress that will become standard practice for our farm next season.
Agriculture Online
Ag secretary candidates split on carbon pipelines, future of ethanol
The two candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture split Friday on whether government should require unwilling landowners to allow carbon pipelines to cross their land. Democrat John Norwood said eminent domain should not be used to build pipelines that transport captured carbon dioxide away from ethanol plants in Iowa because they do not serve a public purpose.
Comments / 0