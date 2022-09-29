Read full article on original website
2022 St. Joe’s Oktoberfest wraps up
It’s the final day of Oktoberfest at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. All weekend long, community members enjoyed authentic german food, beer, drinks, witnessed a wiener dog race, and had opportunities to tour the church. Meanwhile, an organizer of the event said that it was extremely successful this year. “We have had record-breaking sales the last […]
Asbury Woods to host Children’s Water Festival all week
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will be hosting the Children’s Water Festival this week. The Erie nature preserve at 4105 Asbury Road will serve as host to more than 500 fifth-graders throughout this week as they learn about water. The Children’s Water Festival had been held at Penn State Behrend since 2015. The program needed a […]
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie
There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger
CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square
‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
ZooBoo tickets now on sale; event kicks off Oct. 12
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickets are now on sale for Erie Zoo’s family-friendly Halloween event, ZooBoo. The Erie Zoo posted on its Facebook page that tickets went on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 for the event that kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 12. ZooBoo 2022 runs Wednesday through Sunday for three weeks in October. It is a […]
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
Bro Man Sammiches: Giving You the Business
If you like to try new and different food options, there's one place in a very unassuming place. Fried food but not fast food, these are some of the creations being cooked up inside an Erie County Gulf gas station. The gas station is at the intersection of Peach and...
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for week of Oct. 3
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of Oct. 3. The Erie Co. schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Ditching Millcreek Township SR 0430 Gore Road Harborcreek Township SR […]
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
Erie Philharmonic kicks off season with sold out show
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic is kicking off its 2022/23 season with a sold out show featuring two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton. Sheena Easton (“For Your Eyes Only” and “Morning Train”) will perform at the newly renovated Warner Theatre, along with Music Director Daniel Meyer and the Erie Philharmonic, on Saturday, Oct. […]
Penelec assessing damage after underground fire in downtown Erie
Penelec crews continue to investigate an underground fire in downtown Erie that happened on Saturday night. Crews returned Monday morning to assess the damage to the manhole located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State streets, in downtown Erie. Penelec officials told us a splice fail caused the underground fire, which was contained to […]
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
Grove City holds off late Greenville rally
With the win, Grove City improves to 4-2 while Greenville falls to 0-6 after a tough battle.
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Penelec investigating underground explosion on West 9th Street
Penelec crews are investigating following an apparent underground explosion in downtown Erie Saturday night. When first responders arrived on the scene, located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State Streets, they found smoke coming from a manhole. Penelec officials told us that there was in fact an issue and...
Community remembers Jackie Ratcliff-Brown, Erie’s first African American deputy chief of police
An influential community leader has passed away. Jackie Ratcliff-Brown was the first African American deputy chief of the Erie Police Department. On Monday afternoon, dozens of community members attended the funeral celebrating her life and legacy. “It is a sad occasion but we know what she did as a police officer, as an evangelist and […]
