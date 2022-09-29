Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
Saints Lose RB Latavius Murray to Broncos
After leading the New Orleans in rushing yards on Sunday, Latavius Murray is poached off the Saints practice squad by the Denver Broncos.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) a limited participant in Monday practice
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in the team's estimated Monday injury report ahead of their Week 5 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Gordon was on the injury report with the same issue heading into Week 4, and it's not...
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) could miss multiple weeks
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson could miss multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Dotson got the Commanders on the board in Week 4, making a nice move to catch a 10-yard score from Carson Wentz in the second quarter. The 2022 first round pick has been close to an every-down player in the Commanders' offense so far this season, so his absence will surely have ripple effects across the offense.
Broncos' Mike Boone climbing up depth chart ahead of Week 5
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone could see a significant increase in his workload as early as the team's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Boone began mixing into the Broncos' offense over the past two weeks, but saw his opportunities spike in Week 4; teammate Melvin Gordon committed his fourth fumble of the season and was seemingly benched for the remainder of the contest, and 2021 third-round pick Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of the game. Boone and Gordon will vie for the team's top running back spot ahead of Thursday's game against the Colts.
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 7.0 FanDuel...
Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Orioles' Terrin Vavra starting at second base Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Terrin Vavra at second base in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Vavra will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Rougned Odor sits. Vavra has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against the Yankees.
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
