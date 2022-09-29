Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.

“I am so PROUD of the lady you are and (despite all the amazing things about you) how grounded you are too! You are an inspiration to me!” Ant added in his heartrending tribute for his oldest child. “Everything you do is with a bounce in your step and a smile on your face and it’s rooted in kindness! I love you so much Ammo! Being your daddo is cool but being a best friend is way cooler I love you my little lady! Happy birthday!” he ended his post, along with four heart emojis.

Ant Anstead is the father of three kids, including oldest daughter Amelie, who just turned 19. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Several photos of the two were included in a carousel post from over the years, including a sweet one of the father-daughter duo taking a nap! Amelie also looked so grown up in a red gown, seemingly from a prom or graduation event. Others showed her as an adorable kid, playing soccer and more!

Ant rarely shares photos of his two older kids, but has shared that he’s kept a close relationship with Louise, whom he split from in 2017. “We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily,” Ant, now 43, said to PEOPLE magazine last year. “We have two amazing kids together who we are incredibly proud of and we will forever be family,” he added, going on to congratulate Louise on her second marriage. “I wish them a lifetime full of happiness,” he said at the time.

Ant is also dad to son Hudson, 3, with ex Christina Hall. The two wed in December 2018 after just a few months of dating but sadly split in Sept. 2020 after just under two years or marriage.