Read full article on original website
Related
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
numberfire.com
Falcons place Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on injured reserve Monday with designation to return. Patterson will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen when the Falcons expect him to return. The 31-year-old veteran logged just one carry on Sunday and then decided to get surgery a day later. Fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to take over as the Falcons' lead back while Patterson is sidelined. Caleb Huntley is in line for increased usage as well. The Falcons will visit a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 5 that was just gashed on the ground by the Kansas City Chiefs for 189 yards on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
numberfire.com
Sants promote Latavius Murray to active roster on Saturday
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray is eligible to play in Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Murray could make his season debut after he was promoted to the active roster for the first time since signing with New Orleans' practice squad in mid-September. On 119 rushing attempts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Rams left reeling as regular-season slide against 49ers continues in loss
Matthew Stafford is sacked seven times and is unable to find the end zone as the Rams suffer their seventh consecutive regular-season loss to the 49ers.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) a limited participant in Monday practice
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in the team's estimated Monday injury report ahead of their Week 5 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Gordon was on the injury report with the same issue heading into Week 4, and it's not...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Frazier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Our models project Garrett for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Terrin Vavra starting at second base Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Terrin Vavra at second base in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Vavra will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Rougned Odor sits. Vavra has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points against the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone climbing up depth chart ahead of Week 5
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone could see a significant increase in his workload as early as the team's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Boone began mixing into the Broncos' offense over the past two weeks, but saw his opportunities spike in Week 4; teammate Melvin Gordon committed his fourth fumble of the season and was seemingly benched for the remainder of the contest, and 2021 third-round pick Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of the game. Boone and Gordon will vie for the team's top running back spot ahead of Thursday's game against the Colts.
Comments / 0