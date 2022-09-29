ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

As the critics discuss DaBaby ‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh . Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It was also rumored that she asked B. Simone not to be in the episode.

Fans quickly began speculating that the gossip about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out was related to DaBaby after rumors spread that B was asked not to be apart of the episode that Dani was to shoot. Shortly after, B.Simone made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to confirm the drama.

…It is true but we’re going to have grace for that situation…especially (because) you know she’s not that mature.”- B.Simone

As the internet started coming for Danileigh she took to her Instagram Live just hours later to clear her name. As the live continued, the singer clarified that she was protecting her peace and that she didnt think it was a big deal. The mother of a one-year-old baby girl, Velour, did clear up that B. was still on set for the tapping and there was no issues outside of that.

“Nobody’s in my shoes in this situation, so I’m sure a lot of people in real life would do the same thing if they knew the truth.”-DaniLeigh

Now if you’re wondering how all this drama started back in 2015, B. Simone went viral for posting numerous videos and photos of herself dressing up as a bride for Halloween, and she was also spotted with DaBaby in one of his videos. It left many people wondering if her love for the rapper got under her skin.

Now the real tea is that Dani mentioned text messages that she found between DaBaby and B that indicated that her playful crush might have been more than we all thought afterall. She also noted that B.Simone started it by dissing her on a record. Who do you think was in the wrong? Share your opinion below!

