dailyhodl.com
XRP Airdrop Incoming: Flare Outlines Schedule for Long-Awaited Spark (FLR) Token Giveaway
Flare is hinting that its long-awaited Spark (FLR) token airdrop to XRP holders is just around the corner with a new announcement to validators. The company notes in a new schedule that validators can now onboard to the Flare network. Flare also says it is currently working to onboard crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000
Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Forecasts Major Market Shift After Correctly Calling 2022 Market Crash
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is predicting a big trend shift in the financial markets after nailing this year’s collapse. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO says he’s changing his stance on the financial markets after correctly predicting the meltdown this year. In November 2021,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Big Move Imminent for Bitcoin, Predicts BTC Will Outperform Altcoin Market
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the crypto bull market last year says Bitcoin (BTC) could be days away from witnessing extreme volatility. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 614,600 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on Bitcoin’s trading volume, which he notes is seeing significant increases across crypto exchanges.
dailyhodl.com
Banks Around the World Have Over $9,200,000,000 in Crypto Asset Exposure: New Study
New research published by an international committee formed to develop banking regulation standards is offering some insights on the exposure of banks to crypto assets. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision sought to analyze the exposure of banks to crypto as part of its analytical, supervisory and policy initiatives related to the nascent asset class.
dailyhodl.com
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Social (DESO) Outpaces Crypto Market and Surges 102% This Week Amid Integration With MetaMask
A social media-focused altcoin is surging this week after the announcement of a new partnership with the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. Decentralized social media platform Decentralized Social (DESO) rallied to a weekly high of $11 today, marking a 102% increase from its seven-day low of $5.43. The 226th-ranked crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
dailyhodl.com
The Ethereum Merge Is Successful – How Will It Impact Traders and the Global Crypto Market?
After months of speculation, the long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) merge finally took place on September 15, 2022. The merge saw the popular blockchain network move from its hardware-based PoW (proof-of-work) model to the more environmental-friendly PoS (proof-of-stake) model. The merger will see the Ethereum blockchain reduce its carbon footprint by 99.9%,...
dailyhodl.com
Wrapped Bitcoin Locked on MakerDAO Falls to 2022 Low After Nexo Withdraws Massive Amount of WBTC: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that crypto lender Nexo has pulled a huge portion of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) off of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO following the firm’s legal troubles with multiple state regulators. Santiment says that Nexo’s big withdrawal from MakerDAO has taken nearly half of all the...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling
SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Has a Desktop Problem – This Is How We Fix It
More than five billion people are on the internet – 21% of which say they’ve invested in crypto – and they’re rapidly shifting to smartphones to replace their desktop counterparts. Yet, despite how common mobile devices are and how clearly important it is, many Web 3.0...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Partnership With SWIFT Shows LINK Attracting Attention From ‘Seriously Significant’ Institutions: Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau is connecting the dots in Chainlink’s (LINK) recent partnership with the SWIFT payments network. Five days ago, Chainlink announced SWIFT will utilize LINK’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) in an initial proof of concept. According to Chainlink, the proof of concept project aims...
dailyhodl.com
Terra (LUNA) Collapse Big Step Backward for Crypto Decentralization: Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says the implosion of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA) earlier this year dealt a big blow to the decentralization of crypto. In an interview with The New York Times, Vitalik Buterin says decentralization in the crypto space has been progressing in the right direction since the epic collapse of defunct digital asset exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.
dailyhodl.com
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social To Bring Web 3.0 to the Masses
A USDC integration with DeSo – a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz – is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full ‘Twitter-like’ feature set. The integration paves the way for DeSo to become a cross-chain social layer for all of Web 3.0.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Makes Case for Q4 Bitcoin and Crypto Rally As Fiat Currencies Get Crushed
A popular crypto analyst is making the argument that the last quarter of the year could bring rallies to the digital asset markets. In a new discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Mike from Digital Asset News, the host of InvestAnswers says that a number of fundamental catalysts are currently stacked up in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets.
