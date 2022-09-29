Read full article on original website
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
Lt. Governor Candidate Kim Driscoll discusses plans for Latino economic empowerment in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Lieutenant Governor candidate and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigned in Springfield Monday where she discussed plans for economic empowerment in Latino communities. Local leaders, nonprofits and small businesses voiced their concerns to Driscoll at the Latino Economic Development Corporation in downtown. Driscoll said many small businesses suffered...
ODNR unveils plans to turn abandoned mine land into campground for The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled plans on Monday to transform abandoned mine land along the I-70 corridor into a campground for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's The Wilds. What You Need To Know. While guests at The Wilds have options to stay the night...
Building up California's infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Transportation allocated $121 million to eight projects in California through the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program. This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as his “infrastructure czar.”. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya...
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
California native Nicole Mann will become 1st Native American woman in space
HAWTHORNE (CNS) — After a slight delay prompted by Hurricane Ian, Hawthorne-based SpaceX will attempt to make more aerospace history Wednesday, when it is set to launch another set of astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-5 mission — conducted under SpaceX’s flight contract with NASA — is...
Western Brown students named Week 7 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Two student athletes from Western Brown High School were recognized as Week 7 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Cayla Enzweiler is a multi-sport athlete, playing on the girls’ basketball and soccer team. In the classroom, Enzweiler carries a 3.5 grade-point...
