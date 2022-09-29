Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car
BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash
Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
NewsTimes
Smash-and-grab burglars target vehicles in Southbury for fifth time
SOUTHBURY — With a fifth incident reported last week, unoccupied vehicles in town continue to be the targets of smash-and-grab burglars. There have been at least five such incidents since late August — the most recent of which was reported the morning of Sept. 28, when police responded to Church Road for a report of a vehicle that had a window smashed overnight.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
Doctors encouraging older Americans to get extra-strength flu shot. Hartford police are investigating a shooting in the area of Park Street and Orange Street. AMAZING K9 DUOS: Harvard Police Department's K9 duo. Updated: 2 hours ago. Meet a K9 duo from the Harvard University Police Department!. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Rollover On River Road
2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
Pickup truck hits Westfield police cruiser, officer injured
A police officer working a detail in Westfield was injured after his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday night.
Eyewitness News
Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies. A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.
Newington PD mourns death of police officer
The Newington Police Department is mourning the passing of one of it’s own. There is word today of the death of Officer Alan Tancreti. He died over the weekend.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the below party for his involvement in the robbery of an 11-year-old in the late afternoon on Wednesday September 28, 2022. This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus along East...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Shooting During Carjacking in Hartford: Police
One person is dead and two others are critically injured after multiple shots were fired near the Lofts on the Park in Hartford Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 1429 Park St. at about 3:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police found a person...
ctexaminer.com
Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
WTNH.com
I-91 south reopens after three-car crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 southbound Saturday morning, according to the Department of Transportation. The crash occurred just around 8:45 a.m. on I-91 southbound between exits 8 and 7. All lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map:
Eyewitness News
Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
recordpatriot.com
No injuries reported in Hartford fire
HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
Bristol Press
Accident shuts down part of Route 6
BRISTOL – A portion of Route 6 remained closed due to a car accident that took place around mid-day Sunday. Bristol Police said the road was shut down between Federal Street and Burlington Avenue and drivers were being redirected around the scene. There was no word on injuries or...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus
Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday. It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street. Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed. It is unclear...
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
