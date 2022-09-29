OU basketball: Porter Moser, improved Sooners looking forward to 'redeeming ourselves' after sour finish last season

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Jalil Farooq interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma offensive players Marvin Mims, Eric Gray and Jalil Farooq said the Sooners are focused on improving following their back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU. Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: No. 18 Sooners fall 55-24 to TCU on road (Live scoring summary, highlights)
FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0) 55-24 on the road Saturday afternoon. The Sooners defense was gashed for 668 yards and allowed an average of 8.9 yards per play. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter, and didn't return.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 18 Sooners 55-24 loss to TCU
FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost its second straight game as it fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) 55-24 on Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel got off to a slow start as he completed just 7-of-16 passes for 126 yards. The Central Florida transfer exited the game with an injury in the second quarter after Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge delivered a hit to Gabriel's head, which led to his ejection for targeting.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football’s defense is bruised and battered, but Brent Venables ‘won’t flinch’ after Sooners’ gory loss to TCU
FORT WORTH — Brent Venables spent parts of Saturday’s first half perched on a folding chair with Oklahoma’s defense circled around him, trying to spark a response amid a relentless onslaught from TCU. However, his best efforts couldn’t keep the No. 18 Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12)...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Marcus Major, Marcus Stripling, R. Mason Thomas not warming up ahead of Sooner vs TCU
FORT WORTH — Redshirt junior running back Marcus Major, senior defensive end Marcus Stripling and freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas didn't go through warm ups ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma's game at TCU on Saturday. Major appeared to roll his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Sooners'...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners safety Billy Bowman leaves game against TCU with apparent injury
FORT WORTH — Sophomore safety Billy Bowman left No. 18 Oklahoma's game against TCU on Saturday with an apparent injury. Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit on a kickoff return during the first quarter. OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank said the Sooners' training staff was working on Bowman's right leg. He returned to the sideline not in uniform after halftime.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners remember 2020 start after TCU loss as OU football looks for bounceback win vs. Texas
FORT WORTH — Oklahoma entered TCU territory looking for a bounce-back win Saturday, but came up 31 points short and lost a few players to injury along the way. However, the Sooners are in familiar territory with back-to-back conference losses to open a season. In 2020, OU fell to...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol after head injury suffered during TCU loss
FORT WORTH — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in the concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head during the 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed postgame. Gabriel exited Saturday's game against the Horned Frogs in the second quarter after being hit on...
