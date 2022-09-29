OU basketball: Porter Moser, improved Sooners looking forward to 'redeeming ourselves' after sour finish last season

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost its second straight game as it fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) 55-24 on Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel got off to a slow start as he completed just 7-of-16 passes for 126 yards. The Central Florida transfer exited the game with an injury in the second quarter after Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge delivered a hit to Gabriel's head, which led to his ejection for targeting.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO