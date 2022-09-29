ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14

kroxam.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 4, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Brandon Michael Hageman, 23, of St. Hilaire, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Amber Ozell Mashburn, 51, of East Grand Forks,...
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident

A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
CASS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Crookston, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crookston, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO SHED FIRE

On Monday, October 3 at approximately 3:16 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at 17307 320th Street SE in Section 25 of Grove Park Township near the City of Mentor. Mentor Fire Department, Erskine Fire Department, and Polk County EMS also responded.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY ANNOUNCES IT WILL TAKE PART IN ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Polk County announced that the county buildings would be illuminating their flag poles green from November 7 through the 13 as part of Operation Green Light. A new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face, and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.
POLK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Police#Public Works Department#Dwi#Jeep Grand Cherokee#The Police Station
valleynewslive.com

Traill County teen goes missing

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 4, 2022

The Crookston High School’s Homecoming Week will be on the week of October 3-7. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Agassiz Study Club and CHS Leo Club on the week of October 3-7. The Crookston Police Department is holding a Public Vehicle Auction now until...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GFFD Hazmat team responds to Simplot

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at the Simplot plant at 3630 Gateway Drive this morning (Saturday). The call came in to the GFFD just after 9:30 a.m. The department utilized two HAZMAT equipped engines with apparatuses, an additional fire engine,. and a command vehicle. When...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Carole Marie Juvrud – Obit

Carole Marie Juvrud, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Carole was born in Crookston on July 6, 1945, the daughter of Oren and Edna (Butenhoff) Seaton. She grew up with her 2 brothers in Crookston and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Carole attended Crookston public schools and graduated from Central High School as a member of the Class of 1963. She soon began employment with the Polk County Treasurer’s Office. On August 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” James Juvrud at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Crookston was home for the couple throughout their married lives and the early years would see their union blessed by 3 girls: Tana, Jaclynn, and Kathy.
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kroxam.com

Janis “Jan” Ann Williams – Obit

Janis “Jan” Ann Williams, 71, of Maple Lake, near Mentor, MN, passed away Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with her loving family at her side. Jan was born in Mankato, MN on July 26, 1951, the daughter and only child...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

THE FIRST EVER CROOKSTON FIRST RESPONDER ACADEMY WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK

Crookston High School juniors and seniors and college students, ranging from ages 16 to 24, interested in joining the Crookston Fire Department or Crookston Ambulance can join the first-ever Crookston First Responder Academy. A 10-week program starting on Wednesday, October 5, and meeting every Wednesday until December 14 at the North Fire Station from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. to teach them about everyday emergency medical services and fire operations.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks middle schoolers taking action to inspire change

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The roar of the lunch room is as much a part of the school experience as math, reading and writing. However, it’s a sound that hasn’t been heard much this year at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks. “It seemed more...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy