CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14

Carole Marie Juvrud, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Carole was born in Crookston on July 6, 1945, the daughter of Oren and Edna (Butenhoff) Seaton. She grew up with her 2 brothers in Crookston and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Carole attended Crookston public schools and graduated from Central High School as a member of the Class of 1963. She soon began employment with the Polk County Treasurer’s Office. On August 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” James Juvrud at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Crookston was home for the couple throughout their married lives and the early years would see their union blessed by 3 girls: Tana, Jaclynn, and Kathy.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO