CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14

Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 4, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Brandon Michael Hageman, 23, of St. Hilaire, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone. Amber Ozell Mashburn, 51, of East Grand Forks,...
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT LOOKS TO GIVE HISTORIC BRIDGE A NEW HOME
The Polk County Highway Department, in cooperation with the Traill County Highway Department, is selling a steel truss bridge for $1. The historic bridge is currently closed to traffic due to concrete deck failure. Measuring 26 feet wide, the bridge must be removed to make way for a new bridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO SHED FIRE
On Monday, October 3 at approximately 3:16 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at 17307 320th Street SE in Section 25 of Grove Park Township near the City of Mentor. Mentor Fire Department, Erskine Fire Department, and Polk County EMS also responded.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL BEGIN SANITARY FORCEMAIN WORK AT REEVES DR. AND 8TH AVE. S. INTERSECTION TOMORROW
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin sanitary forcemain work at the intersection of Reeves Dr. and 8th Ave. S. starting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The intersection will be closed to traffic in that area. The closure for the forcemain work is expected to take three weeks, weather permitting.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY ANNOUNCES IT WILL TAKE PART IN ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Polk County announced that the county buildings would be illuminating their flag poles green from November 7 through the 13 as part of Operation Green Light. A new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face, and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.
kroxam.com
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY CROOKSTON ADDS NEW HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE SWING NEXT TO SUMMIT BUILDING
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston added a new addition to its facility with a new Handicap accessible glider swing that its residents, their family members, and tenants can enjoy in the south end of the Summit Assisted Living building. The swing is a WhisperGLIDE Wheelchair Accessible swing that allows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 4, 2022
The Crookston High School’s Homecoming Week will be on the week of October 3-7. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Agassiz Study Club and CHS Leo Club on the week of October 3-7. The Crookston Police Department is holding a Public Vehicle Auction now until...
KNOX News Radio
GFFD Hazmat team responds to Simplot
The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at the Simplot plant at 3630 Gateway Drive this morning (Saturday). The call came in to the GFFD just after 9:30 a.m. The department utilized two HAZMAT equipped engines with apparatuses, an additional fire engine,. and a command vehicle. When...
kroxam.com
Carole Marie Juvrud – Obit
Carole Marie Juvrud, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Friday morning, September 30, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Carole was born in Crookston on July 6, 1945, the daughter of Oren and Edna (Butenhoff) Seaton. She grew up with her 2 brothers in Crookston and was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Carole attended Crookston public schools and graduated from Central High School as a member of the Class of 1963. She soon began employment with the Polk County Treasurer’s Office. On August 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to John “Jack” James Juvrud at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Crookston was home for the couple throughout their married lives and the early years would see their union blessed by 3 girls: Tana, Jaclynn, and Kathy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE INTERSECTION AT 25TH ST. AND 6TH AVE. N. FOR TWO WEEKS FOR STORM SEWER WORK
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin storm sewer work and paving at the intersection of North 25th St. and 6th Ave. N. starting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The intersection will be closed to traffic in that area. Detour signage for motorists and pedestrians will be posted in the area.
kroxam.com
Janis “Jan” Ann Williams – Obit
Janis “Jan” Ann Williams, 71, of Maple Lake, near Mentor, MN, passed away Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, with her loving family at her side. Jan was born in Mankato, MN on July 26, 1951, the daughter and only child...
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS RAILROAD CROSSINGS ON THE MILL SPUR LINE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY
The Grand Forks Road Crews announced that the railroad crossings at 7th Ave. N. and 10th Ave. N. on the Mill Spur line will be closed starting Monday, October 3, 2022. The closures are to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews to make repairs at both of these crossings. The...
kroxam.com
THE FIRST EVER CROOKSTON FIRST RESPONDER ACADEMY WILL BEGIN THIS WEEK
Crookston High School juniors and seniors and college students, ranging from ages 16 to 24, interested in joining the Crookston Fire Department or Crookston Ambulance can join the first-ever Crookston First Responder Academy. A 10-week program starting on Wednesday, October 5, and meeting every Wednesday until December 14 at the North Fire Station from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. to teach them about everyday emergency medical services and fire operations.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks middle schoolers taking action to inspire change
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The roar of the lunch room is as much a part of the school experience as math, reading and writing. However, it’s a sound that hasn’t been heard much this year at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks. “It seemed more...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
Comments / 0