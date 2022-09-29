Read full article on original website
In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday.
Alabama organizations assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery
The Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to support and provide much-needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. “We have things like tarps, flood kits that contain work gloves, Clorox bleach that you are going to need whenever water is involved,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland. “Shovels and safety kits, masks, things like that. You never want to breathe in those fumes when you are cleaning up after a flood. When we get there, we are able to drop those supplies and those vans become mobile feeding units where we can feed thousands of people out of those vans.”
Alabama sets execution date in ’88 contract killing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. Fifty-seven-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17. Smith was sentenced to death for killing Elizabeth Dorlene...
Gas falls another 2.5 cents in Alabama
Average gasoline prices in Alabama fell another 2.5 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.16 on Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 21.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, but 29.7 cents higher than...
Spirit of Alabama: Honoring fallen warriors
Since our country was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, a total of 266 service members who called Alabama home have lost their lives. Many died fighting in the war on terror, but no matter how they died the people behind the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project ensure their sacrifice is remembered.
