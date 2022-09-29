Read full article on original website
Related
wvik.org
Vondran Running for Iowa House
94th District Republican candidate Mike Vondran of Davenport, founded TAG Communications, a full service advertising and marketing agency, 32 years ago. It now has a staff of 30. "I actually know what it's like and how hard it is to make a payroll on Friday. It's not manma from heaven...
wvik.org
Thede Running Again for Iowa House
The new 94th District includes some of her hometown of Bettendorf, and some of Davenport that's she's represented in the past, but now for the first time her district includes Eldridge. First elected in 2008, she's now serving her 7th term. In recent years Republicans have held large majorities in...
Comments / 0