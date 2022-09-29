ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Job fair for those with criminal records held in Reading

READING, Pa. — Dozens of local businesses took part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce. Berks Connections Pretrial Services hosted the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The fair was open to anyone who is on probation...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 80, dies of injuries sustained in August crash

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County woman has died more than a month after she was involved in a car crash. Patricia Rodenbach, 80, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Lehighton area woman died...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Stolen church check 'washed,' cashed for nearly $12K

ALBANY TWP., Pa. — A church in Berks County has fallen victim to the latest check-cashing scheme. Someone stole a check written by Kempton New Church in Albany Township and then "washed" the original amount off the check and cashed it for $11,631, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 87, dies after Allentown house fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two people rescued from a burning Allentown home more than a week ago has died. Nancy Joseph, 87, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She died of complications from smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading

READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

