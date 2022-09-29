ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Marquis McCray Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29.

Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.

Jones was pronounced dead the next day at University Hospital. A second victim was also shot, but survived, authorities said.

McCray was arrested and subsequently charged with murder, attempted murder, and four weapons offenses.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

