Lehigh County Commissioners moving forward with plan to put more money towards upgrades to Coca-Cola Park

WFMZ-TV Online
Coopersburg Fire Company gets state funding to replace vital equipment
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh County fire company is getting a big boost from the state government. State Sen. Pat Browne presented a $100,000 state grant to the Coopersburg Fire Company. The money will allow the fire company to replace its aging air-pack filling station. Browne says it's important for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposes 2023 budget that keeps taxes unchanged
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposed Monday a 2023 budget that keeps taxes at current levels. If County Council, which has to approve spending plans, votes in favor of the McClure plan, property taxes would remain at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. McClure's proposed operating...
WFMZ-TV Online
Job fair for those with criminal records held in Reading
READING, Pa. — Dozens of local businesses took part Monday in a job fair for people with criminal records who want to re-enter the workforce. Berks Connections Pretrial Services hosted the fair at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The fair was open to anyone who is on probation...
Don’t take away our choice to pick our own trash haulers in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter
We have been made aware of discussion concerning eliminating the independent trash hauler options in Bethlehem Township that are now available. We are adamantly opposed to changing this system of independent contractors. Personally, we are very pleased with our trash hauler, from which we receive excellent service and value. Changing...
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District
“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Transportation company signs lease in Falls
Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849 square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members. Falls Township, Bucks...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens
A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
wdac.com
Expanding PA Property Tax/Rent Rebates To More People
HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola will be introducing legislation extending PA’s Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program to include more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65. The proposal will increase income eligibility, raising the limits for the first time in nearly fifteen years. Homeowners would be eligible to apply to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000. Current law excludes homeowners if their income was over $35,000. Additionally, the bill will increase income limits for renters from $15,000 to $30,000. Boscola’s bill will also aim to exclude an applicant’s Social Security cost-of-living-adjustments or COLA from the definition of income. Often a COLA increase can push an applicant’s income level over the eligibility limit, sometimes by just a few dollars. If enacted, the bill would take effect for the 2023 program.
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
Foundation’s final act before dissolving gives big boost to $8M Nazareth YMCA renovation
As a final act, the Will R. Beitel Children’s Community Foundation announced a grant for $850,000 to improve the childcare facilities at the Greater Valley YMCA in Nazareth. The funding will contribute to the $8 million fundraising campaign launched by the Nazareth-based YMCA in March to renovate its original building at 33 S. Main St.
WFMZ-TV Online
More families join $50M class action lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County
Several more families have joined a federal discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County. The class action suit now includes 89 families involving 125 children. In the original lawsuit filed in July, a Baltimore family claims multiple characters at the park ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet. The...
moderncampground.com
Pennsylvania To Use $45M Funding To Create 3 New State Parks
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs, and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials announced last Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean in Wilson
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean on Saturday October 1, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 11:00am. About Mind Matters:. So Fresh N So Clean...
