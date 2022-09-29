Lehigh County Commissioners moving forward with plan to put more money towards upgrades to Coca-Cola Park

HARRISBURG – Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola will be introducing legislation extending PA’s Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program to include more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65. The proposal will increase income eligibility, raising the limits for the first time in nearly fifteen years. Homeowners would be eligible to apply to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000. Current law excludes homeowners if their income was over $35,000. Additionally, the bill will increase income limits for renters from $15,000 to $30,000. Boscola’s bill will also aim to exclude an applicant’s Social Security cost-of-living-adjustments or COLA from the definition of income. Often a COLA increase can push an applicant’s income level over the eligibility limit, sometimes by just a few dollars. If enacted, the bill would take effect for the 2023 program.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO