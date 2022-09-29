ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver goalie Magnus Chrona out to replicate stellar Frozen Four performance in senior season

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayqGW_0iFoGa9600
Minnesota State's Cade Borchardt (28) tries to score on Denver's Magnus Chrona (30) during the first period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer

Magnus Chrona rose to the occasion in a big way last season.

The Pioneers’ goaltender played some of his best hockey in the postseason, stopping 86 of 92 shots faced in the Loveland Regional and at the Frozen Four as DU hoisted the NCAA Championship trophy for the ninth time in program history.

The championship run capped Chrona’s best campaign with the Pioneers to date. He started a career-high 37 games and set career highs in win, goals against average and shutouts.

He’s been the starting goalie since he arrived on campus in 2019, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. His freshman season was successful but cut short due to the COVID-19 response and his sophomore season ended in the NCHC playoffs without a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Last season didn’t get off to the best start, either. After starting 4-0, the Pioneers dropped four straight games in late October and early November. All four losses came against ranked teams, including a weekend sweep at North Dakota, but it was an early test and DU wasn’t up to the task.

But as DU turned things around, so did Chrona, who became just the third goalie in program history to post three straight shutouts and the first to do it in three consecutive team games.

“I think I learned a lot about myself, especially mentally and how good I can be at my highs, but also learning to be more consistent,” Chrona told The Denver Gazette this week. “When it all came down to the end [of the season], it was all mental for me. Obviously it starts in practice and having a high standard there. Having a good foundation in practice is going to lead right into games.”

Now Chrona is back, along with his backups, Matt Davis and Jack Caruso, as DU is poised for another trip to the Frozen Four, coming into the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

“Me, Matty and Caruso have a great bond,” Chrona said. “We all work great together and I’m just excited to be back with the same group. It’s always nice to see each other in practice and push each other.”

There’s no time for early season struggles as DU will be tested from the get-go as No. 9 Notre Dame comes to Magness Arena for the opener next Friday.

“For us as a [defensive] corps and a goalie corps, it’s important for us in the first couple games to be the core of the group and set the tone and let the forward group figure it out,” Chrona said. “But I don’t think it’ll take long for the forwards to get it going.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche’s Cale Makar makes preseason debut in win against Stars

Cale Makar spent the offseason mentally emptying his trophy case. The Norris, Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup. Forget about all of them. “I’m not focused on anything accolade wise, at all. Everybody keeps asking me: How are going to top next year?” Makar said into a microphone at the beginning of Avalanche training camp. “It’s not about that for me. I just want to kind of be the same player....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after fifth-straight blowout loss to start season

BOULDER — Colorado athletic director Rick George had seen enough. After the Buffaloes suffered a fifth-straight blowout loss to begin the 2022 season on Saturday night in Tucson, head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson were fired on Sunday afternoon. CU lost by a final of 43-20 to Arizona on Saturday night, falling to 0-5 on the season with a combined deficit of 216-67 so far this season....
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Michael Porter Jr. progress; who plays Monday; Rookie's effort recognized

DENVER – The offense is a known, but the defense is what could provide the thing Michael Porter Jr. seeks – a spot on the floor at the end of games. “In the clutch, he’s going to put the five guys in who are the biggest difference makers, so that’s just up to me to go in there and be aggressive every game, be vocal, be a leader, bring it on both ends of the floor,” Porter said after the Nuggets concluded training camp Saturday at the University of California San Diego. “Then, that will take care of itself. It’s really all up to me.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

5 potential candidates to be the next CU Buffs head coach

Colorado is once again searching for a new head football coach. For a program that saw so much success in the late 80s/early 90s and once again in the early 2000s, the last 10 years have been pretty much a disaster. Outside of one trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2016, there’s been a lot of bad football played at Folsom Field over the last decade and with Mike Sanford taking over as interim head coach following the firing of Karl Dorrell, the Buffs are now on their sixth different head coach in 10 years.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche Q&A: Josh Manson on fatherhood, his Stanley Cup celebration and signing a 4-year contract

DENVER — Josh Manson missed the beginning of Colorado Avalanche training camp for the best reason. His family is growing. Manson’s wife, Julie, gave birth last week to their second daughter, Pepper June Manson, much to the delight of her NHL dad. Manson returned to the Colorado dressing room this week at the team’s practice facility to discuss fatherhood, his Stanley Cup celebration, his four-year contract extension and more. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Smooth Sailing#Du#Nchc#The Ncaa Tournament#Pioneers
The Denver Gazette

Extra muscle, added durability a result of Zeke Nnaji's summer spent in Nuggets weight room

LA JOLLA, Calif. • No shirt and no shoes were no problem for Zeke Nnaji in the Nuggets’ weight room this summer. The lack of shoes, at least by traditional standards, was part of Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger’s plan for Nnaji’s summer. During workouts, he put Nnaji in a minimalist shoe with slots for each toe, which simulates being barefoot but provides increased traction.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

General manager Calvin Booth, Denver Nuggets reach contract extension

DENVER - Additional job security came Calvin Booth's way Sunday. The Nuggets reached a multi-year contract extension that will keep the general manager in Denver through the 2024-25 season, a league source confirmed to The Denver Gazette on Sunday. The Denver Post was the first to report the extension. Booth stepped into the top position in Denver's front office after president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a similar job...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Offense Neither offense has been great through three games this season, despite having high expectations. The Raiders rank 11th in points per game at 21.3, but 18th in yards per game at 346.7. The Broncos are 31st in points per game at 14.3 and 16th in yards per game at 348. The Broncos are hoping for a breakthrough this week, but the Raiders certainly have more talent offensively, featuring wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller — arguably the two best players at...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy