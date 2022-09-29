Denver goalie Magnus Chrona out to replicate stellar Frozen Four performance in senior season

Minnesota State's Cade Borchardt (28) tries to score on Denver's Magnus Chrona (30) during the first period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer

Magnus Chrona rose to the occasion in a big way last season.

The Pioneers’ goaltender played some of his best hockey in the postseason, stopping 86 of 92 shots faced in the Loveland Regional and at the Frozen Four as DU hoisted the NCAA Championship trophy for the ninth time in program history.

The championship run capped Chrona’s best campaign with the Pioneers to date. He started a career-high 37 games and set career highs in win, goals against average and shutouts.

He’s been the starting goalie since he arrived on campus in 2019, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. His freshman season was successful but cut short due to the COVID-19 response and his sophomore season ended in the NCHC playoffs without a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Last season didn’t get off to the best start, either. After starting 4-0, the Pioneers dropped four straight games in late October and early November. All four losses came against ranked teams, including a weekend sweep at North Dakota, but it was an early test and DU wasn’t up to the task.

But as DU turned things around, so did Chrona, who became just the third goalie in program history to post three straight shutouts and the first to do it in three consecutive team games.

“I think I learned a lot about myself, especially mentally and how good I can be at my highs, but also learning to be more consistent,” Chrona told The Denver Gazette this week. “When it all came down to the end [of the season], it was all mental for me. Obviously it starts in practice and having a high standard there. Having a good foundation in practice is going to lead right into games.”

Now Chrona is back, along with his backups, Matt Davis and Jack Caruso, as DU is poised for another trip to the Frozen Four, coming into the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

“Me, Matty and Caruso have a great bond,” Chrona said. “We all work great together and I’m just excited to be back with the same group. It’s always nice to see each other in practice and push each other.”

There’s no time for early season struggles as DU will be tested from the get-go as No. 9 Notre Dame comes to Magness Arena for the opener next Friday.

“For us as a [defensive] corps and a goalie corps, it’s important for us in the first couple games to be the core of the group and set the tone and let the forward group figure it out,” Chrona said. “But I don’t think it’ll take long for the forwards to get it going.”