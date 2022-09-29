Read full article on original website
Fall sham: Summer-like weather keeps rolling in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week. No changes in the forecast as high...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Musician Shot Dead In Portland After Reported Road Trip From Austin With Boyfriend
Portland investigators are asking members of the public for help in solving the fatal shooting of a musician. Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Wallace Park in Portland, Oregon at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. There, they found paramedics treating 26-year-old Erika Caroline Walker Evans, who had been shot. The medical personnel attempted to save her life but she succumbed to her wounds before she could be transported to a local hospital.
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Why Oregon Convention Center spires will turn red on October 8?
The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the past year as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
LETTERS to the Editor
The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park
Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
beavertonresourceguide.com
If you build it, they will come: wild turtles get a pond makeover
Not just a motto for baseball enthusiasts, those words inspired wildlife biologist Laura Guderyahn and her team last winter as they built and installed basking structures for endangered northwestern pond turtles in 10 Yamhill County ponds. The northwestern pond turtle, also known as the western pond turtle, is listed as...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
