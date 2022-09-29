Read full article on original website
WCNC
Order Shane Smith's free book
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It is already hard when you've been in a car accident. It gets even harder when the person who hits you flees the scene. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says what you need to do is get a picture of the license plate of the person who hit you, so you can submit that to be tracked down. You should also have a policy on your insurance that gives you extra protection against an incident like a "hit and run" - it doesn't raise your rate it just protects you further. If you don't get the license plate, call your insurance and report it as a hit and run case.
WCNC
Keep your body moving to stay well
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For Desi Bartlett (Celebrity Fitness & Yoga Trainer), the key to a progressive health and wellness journey is all about movement. With a deep belief that outward movement is the expression of an individual’s inner state of joy, Bartlett has teamed up with fellow fitness professionals Andrea Orbeck and Nicole Stuart to collaborate on their upcoming book: Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After 35. With a foreword written by Bartlett’s client Kate Hudson, the book is now available for pre-order,(Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon) the book shares tips and tricks Desi has picked up over her 25 years in the health and wellness industry to help women over the age of 35 look and feel their best based on Bartlett’s one-of-a-kind approach to health and wellness.
WCNC
Standing Ab workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday on Charlotte Today, it was all about strengthening our core. Our good friend , Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor joining us to walk us through a Standing Ab Workout. Trainor tells us, these exercises are for people who may feel uncomfortable or struggle with doing...
WCNC
Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
'It normalizes the conversation' | Local woman highlights the importance of mammogram screenings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local woman is taking the time to highlight the importance of mammograms. "My mom was short of breath," Kiya Shears, founder of Journey Collective, Inc. said. "I took her to the hospital, she was diagnosed with cancer within 24 hours, [and then] she died."
WCNC
Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
Premium courses make Charlotte one of America's best cities for golf, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte is a great city for golfers, and now the Queen City has been named among the best U.S. cities for the sport. Lawn Starter named Charlotte No. 30 in its annual rankings of the best cities for golf in the U.S. Lawn Starter ranked cities based on five categories: public course access, premium course access, training access, course quality and climate.
A generation of essential workers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are retiring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte area are well into the new school year and are still looking for new teachers, support staff, and operational staff. While they compete with wages, worker shortages, and other obstacles there’s one thing they can’t avoid: Retirements. WCNC Charlotte...
WCNC
Tropical potential in the Atlantic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historically, hurricane season peaks in September and slows down in October before ending in November. There are currently two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could form into the season's next tropical threat, according to data published Monday by the National Hurricane Center. After a...
WCNC
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
WCNC
Charlotte family's home slammed into by tree in Ian's wake
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to 108 storm-related calls. Damages consist of trees on homes, power lines & across roadways.
Go early vote at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has approved Bank of America Stadium as an early voting site this fall. "The hosting is a continuation of the organization's efforts to increase participation in the democratic process," Carolina Panthers Director of Communications Ryan Anderson wrote in a release Monday.
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
New development heading to NoDa, small businesses worry about rising rent costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nearly 500,000 square foot development is set to break ground in NoDa by the end of the year. A lot of of new businesses and opportunities have moved into the area the last few years, but some NoDa small businesses told WCNC these new additions have could have a negative impact when it comes to rising rent.
Charlotte's Executive Leadership Council brings results to CMS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — After a slow start to several major programs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the district accepted outside help from business executives in the Charlotte area this summer. For months now, top executives from Novant Health, Atrium Health, and Ally Financial are embedded in the district to help...
$75 million bond referendum would improve roads in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia will be on the ballot this fall, city officials announced Monday. When voters in Gastonia head to the polls in November, they'll decide more than just local, state and federal lawmakers. They'll also decide on a $75 million bond referendum that would fund numerous projects across the city.
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
Meck sheriff changes traffic stop policy
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced it has adopted a new policy that will end traffic stops for certain non-moving violations, including driving with a revoked license or improper equipment, such as a broken taillight. The new policy, which was enacted on Sept. 19, ends...
'No one took responsibility to get that bridge fixed' | Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
