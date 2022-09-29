CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It is already hard when you've been in a car accident. It gets even harder when the person who hits you flees the scene. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says what you need to do is get a picture of the license plate of the person who hit you, so you can submit that to be tracked down. You should also have a policy on your insurance that gives you extra protection against an incident like a "hit and run" - it doesn't raise your rate it just protects you further. If you don't get the license plate, call your insurance and report it as a hit and run case.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO