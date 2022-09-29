Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
Ousted CSU chancellor will begin teaching at Cal Poly in the spring
Joseph Castro was accused of mishandling several sexual harassment complaints while he was president at Fresno State.
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
abc10.com
'A great honor' | Laci Peterson Corn Maze in Modesto
December marks two decades since Laci Peterson and her unborn son were found dead. The owner of Dutch Hollow Farms wanted his corn maze to have much more meaning.
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
GV Wire
This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans
A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
