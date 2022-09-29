Read full article on original website
The weekend's local sports results; Monday's schedule
Casey Thompson threw threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Nebraska beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent for the first time in 364 days with a 35-21 victory over Indiana. Thompson threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer early in the fourth to break a 21-all tie and followed with a 1-yard run to give the Cornhuskers a two-score cushion. The win ended a nine-game losing streak against Bowl Subdivision opponents and was Mickey Joseph’s first since he was named interim head coach following the firing of Scott Frost on Sept. 11.
Wayne State women's golf wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite
The Wayne State College women’s golf team posted four of the top five individual scores on their way to capturing the team title at the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invitational played Friday and Saturday at the Norfolk Country Club. The Wildcats shot rounds of 323 and 330 for a two-day, 36-hole...
Panthers take third in HAC tournament
The Norfolk softball team finished third place in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday in Columbus. The Panthers opened the day with a quarterfinal win over Lincoln North Star, 9-1 in five innings. Norfolk then ran into top-seeded Lincoln East, losing 5-0 before defeating host Columbus for third place,...
Wayne State Soccer defeats Sioux Falls 1-0 Sunday in Wayne
The Wayne State women's soccer team used a late first half goal to defeat Sioux Falls 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Wayne. The Wildcats move to 2-5-4 on the year and a 2-2-3 record in the NSIC. The Cougars fall to 0-8-3 on the campaign with a 0-5-3 record in the NSIC.
Norfolk girls cross country wins Columbus invite
The Norfolk’s girls cross country team placed six runners in the top 16 to capture the Columbus Invitational on Friday. Paige Godfrey finished second behind champion Natalie McNamara of Bellevue West. As a team the Panthers outdistanced runenr-up Fremont in the seven-team field, 36-69. Team scores: Norfolk,36; Fremont, 69;...
Norfolk tennis falls to GI, 5-4
Grand Island defeated Norfolk by the closest of margins in dual boys tennis action on Friday, 5-4 in Grand Island. Michael Foster and Alex Bauer were double winners for the Panthers. Singles:. No. 1: Michael Foster, Norfok def. Riley Voss, 8–3. No. 2: Alex Bauer, Norfolk def. Mason Havel,...
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball sweeps Minnesota-Crookston, moves to 18-0 on the season
The No.1 Wayne State volleyball team defeated Minnesota Crookston in three sets 25-8, 25-10, 25-10, Saturday afternoon inside of Rice Auditorium. The Wildcats move to 18-0 on the season and 8-0 in the NSIC while the Golden Eagles fall to 2-14 on the season and 1-7 in the NSIC. Wayne...
Friday's local sports results; Saturday's and Sunday's schedules
The Wayne State women’s golf team leads after one round of the Nebraska Intercollegiate golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Club. The Wildcats team score of 323 is 30 strokes ahead of second-place Nebraska-Kearney. Abbey Krumel leads the tournament after one round with a 77. Teammate Abby Broderson is one shot back.
Wayne State volleyball remains unanimous No. 1 in latest AVCA Division II Coaches Poll
The Wayne State volleyball team was a unanimous No. 1 selection for the second straight week with all 47 first place votes in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats set a new school record with their 17th and...
'Cats suffer first loss of season at Winona State
Winona State scored 38 unanswered points after Wayne State held a 14-0 lead late second quarter as the host Warriors handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 38-14 setback in Northern Sun Conference football played in Winona, Minnesota. Both teams are now 4-1 on the season with WSC falling to 0-1 in the NSIC South Division while the Warriors are 1-0.
Late goal by Marlow gives Wayne State 1-1 tie with Southwest Minnesota State
Freshman Christina Marlow scored a goal with just over seven minutes remaining to forge a 1-1 tie against Southwest Minnesota State in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Friday afternoon at the WSC Soccer Pitch. The Wildcats are now 1-5-4 and 1-3-3 in the league while SMSU is 1-3-6 and 1-3-3 in league games.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners
Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
Bovee fire destroys 15,000 acres in Nebraska Sandhills
Fire officials continue to battle the Bovee fire located in the Sandhill’s part of Nebraska Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon just south of Halsey in the Nebraska National Forest and quickly spread fifteen miles north fueled by strong south winds. The fire has destroyed 15,000 acres of farmland and even forced the closure of Highway 2 between Thedford and Halsey for a while.
University of Nebraska undergraduate application fee waiver extended to Oct. 31
NU announced on Friday that it will be waiving the undergraduate application fee for Nebraska students until October 31.
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
A fast-moving wildfire in central Nebraska burned an estimated 15,000 acres as of Sunday with firefighters continuing to engage the blaze on Monday, forest officials said.
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
Your browser does not support the audio element. +Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
