easyreadernews.com
Beach Cities cannabis ballot measure discussion live on EasyReaderNews.com
Watch the discussion on ballot measures that would legalize cannabis retailers in the three beach cities right here at EasyReaderNews.com. The ballot measures are Measure E in Redondo Beach, Measure M in Hermosa Beach and Measure MB in Manhattan Beach. Representing opponents to the measures is Johatan Cvetko, Executive Director...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
Santa Clarita Radio
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal ruling in challenge to student COVID vaccine mandate
The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed not to appeal a ruling challenging its student vaccine mandate.
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
2urbangirls.com
LASD union wants to intervene in County’s suit against Sheriff Villanueva
LOS ANGELES – Members of the union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are asking a judge to allow their intervention in a lawsuit by the county demanding that Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
yovenice.com
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
easyreadernews.com
Music meant for dancing at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair
Sunday morning, the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders, led by trumpeter Bob White, performed at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair, as they have for five decades. The Serenaders were the first, and only band to perform at the inaugural Hometown Fair in 1978. White, clarinetist Sid Pattison, and trombone player Dale Van...
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
Hackers threatening to release LAUSD data if demands not met by Monday
A criminal hacking group claims it will release sensitive information it stole from LAUSD if a ransom isn't paid by Monday.
