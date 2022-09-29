ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

Beach Cities cannabis ballot measure discussion live on EasyReaderNews.com

Watch the discussion on ballot measures that would legalize cannabis retailers in the three beach cities right here at EasyReaderNews.com. The ballot measures are Measure E in Redondo Beach, Measure M in Hermosa Beach and Measure MB in Manhattan Beach. Representing opponents to the measures is Johatan Cvetko, Executive Director...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022

One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied

LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Music meant for dancing at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

Sunday morning, the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders, led by trumpeter Bob White, performed at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair, as they have for five decades. The Serenaders were the first, and only band to perform at the inaugural Hometown Fair in 1978. White, clarinetist Sid Pattison, and trombone player Dale Van...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

