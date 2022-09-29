ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Major government unions lose over 200K members

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp5WZ_0iFoCoMQ00

(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that.

The Commonwealth Foundation released the report, which found that the top four public labor unions – AFT, AFSCME, NEA, and SEIU – lost nearly 219,000 members altogether since the Janus v. AFSCME ruling.

“The Janus decision to end forced unionism for government workers accelerated a long-term decline in membership,” the report said. “In response, government unions are conducting aggressive campaigns to unionize new workers with recent successes in Virginia and Colorado.”

The loss of members, though, has not been as drastic as was predicted by some when the Supreme Court first issued the ruling in 2018.

“I think there were some groups on both sides who expected more,” said Nathan Benefield, senior vice president at the Commonwealth Foundation. “I think our predictions were more cautious. We did this in Michigan … but it took several years to educate people before we saw big changes in membership…”

Those successes for unions have come in part because of unions’ lobbying efforts at the state level in response to the court decision. For example, unions got a ban on collective bargaining lifted in Virginia, which has led to local governments around the state unionizing. In Colorado, unions formalized collective bargaining for some workers. In other states, unions have suffered policy losses.

“You can see some significant shifts happening in individual states,” said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation.

Other groups say unions have doubled down recruitment but some of their tactics have backfired. Max Nelsen, director of labor policy at the Freedom Foundation, said unions “have pulled out all the stops to institute other coercive and deceptive dues collection practices, even going so far as to forge employees’ signatures on union membership forms.

“Unions and their political allies in government have responded furiously to the Supreme Court’s landmark workers’ rights ruling in Janus v. AFSCME,” Nelsen said. “Unfortunately for them, we know from our daily interactions with public employees that people are consistently infuriated by unions’ heavy-handed and unethical practices and, as the data shows, it's costing them members. It would be better for everyone if government unions moderated and sought to persuade employees to join voluntarily on the merits, but they’ve shown that they’re just too ideologically leftist and too wedded to power politics to change willingly.”

Another key criticism of unions has been their habit of favoring Democratic policies and politicians. Critics say that makes their collection of dues and efforts to grow their membership inherently political.

“Union dues are implicitly political because they can fund ideologically partisan issues and independent expenditure committees, or SuperPACs,” the Commonwealth Foundation said. “Four states prohibit unions from using taxpayer-funded government payroll systems to collect political contributions or funds for use on political purposes.”

The report also graded states based on their union policies, with right-leaning policies receiving higher grades. Multiple states saw significant changes in recent years.

“Three states experienced major grade changes since our 2019 report. Virginia dropped from ‘A+’ to ‘C’ for instituting collective bargaining, while Arkansas jumped from ‘C’ to ‘A+’ for banning it,” the report said. “Missouri’s comprehensive labor reforms were officially struck down, moving the state back down from “B” to ‘C.’”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary.After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan and whose badly scarred face serves as a more powerful reminder of his sacrifice than his Purple Heart.But with his former foe now turned patriotic ally, Laxalt, the son of a U.S. senator and grandson of another, is trying to make...
NEVADA STATE
Wyoming News

Rubio vows to vote against Hurricane relief bill if it includes ‘pork’

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pledged to oppose efforts to add additional spending measures to a potential Hurricane Ian relief bill, saying he would vote against that kind of bill. Rubio told CNN he will oppose any efforts to include “pork” in a relief package. “Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That’s the key,” Rubio told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked if...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Scott: Republicans will take back U.S. Senate in November

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he believes the Republican Party will take back the Senate in November. Scott told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, “My effort right now is on the hurricane relief for this hurricane, but absolutely I think we’re at 52 seats-plus. If you look at Biden’s numbers, they’re really bad. People have rejected the Biden agenda. We have great candidates. The Democrats have to defend what Biden has done.”] ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Government
Wyoming News

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chairman of the committee, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin.Durbin said he was concerned about the overuse of solitary confinement and media reports of inmates being abused by staff at prisons and jails. He pressed the new...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Poll: Americans say grocery prices will affect their vote in November

(The Center Square) – High grocery prices are top-of-mind for voters with a little over a month until the midterm elections, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that 68.3% of surveyed voters say that the “increase in the price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote in the 2022 election.” The poll found 89.4% of Republicans agree,...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy