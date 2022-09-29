Read full article on original website
Related
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check...
Clayton names company responsible for weekend oil spill, state issues warning to avoid creek
CLAYTON, N.C. — The town of Clayton said T.R. Lee Oil Company, Inc. is responsible for a 2,000-gallon kerosene oil spill in Johnston County over the weekend. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued a "precautionary" recreational water advisory while crews work to clean up the mess.
Durham city council to discuss implementing social district
DURHAM, N.C. — A social district in the Bull City is getting closer to becoming reality. At Thursday’s meeting, the Durham City Council will hear a presentation on how this new initiative could work. Under the rules of a social district, customers could buy a beverage and walk...
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
Fallen power lines block several major Orange County roads for second day
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A large tree along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill came crashing down onto the highway sometime Friday as Ian rushed across the state. The tree was tangled up in power lines, blocking all drivers from being able to pass along the frequently-traveled highway.
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
WITN
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
'God, what's going to happen?': Hurricane Ian has Goldsboro woman concerned
The incoming storm has many people living in low-lying areas concerned including one woman in Goldsboro.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
NC man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
Fayetteville voters will consider bonds for infrastructure, housing, public safety
Jodi Phelps, the city chief of staff, broke down the impact on the average homeowner. "It's approximately $3.33 per month or $40 per year per $100,000 in property value," she said. City leaders say the money will enhance the lives of folks who live in Fayetteville in three different areas....
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old man seen at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday for 22-year-old James Ali Witherspoon, Jr. No additional information was provided. Witherspoon is described as a Black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2