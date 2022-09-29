ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City has babies covered with diaper drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Get to know Max, Rapid City Police Department’s K9 service dog

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Meet Rapid City Police Department’s K9 Max! His handler is Roan Reiman, a patrol officer of over 8 years. Max is trained to find drugs and evidence, as well as people. “I do more nowadays with the proactive side of things, looking for the people that victimize the citizens of the city and the county, looking for the illegal drugs, the significant violent offenders, that type of thing,” Officer Reiman explains.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Business owners share concerns about downtown parking garage closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plans to renovate the parking garage on Main Street are in the works. But there are concerns about what the decrease in parking spaces could mean for downtown Rapid City businesses. Friday morning Rapid City’s community development and public works departments heard concerns about how...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Old Navy plans to make positive impact on Rapid City community, opening Oct. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Old Navy has announced its newest location will open in Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City. The store will host its grand opening on Oct. 1, at Rushmore Crossing, 1617 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. The Old Navy team will be wearing pink for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Police and Sheriff’s Departments, and other local figures. Old Navy employees will also collect donations from employees for Boots for the Homeless, a non-profit group that collects new and used clothing for homeless Vets in the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Family-friendly fall fun with the City of Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted its first-ever “Falling Into Fun” community event on Saturday, with family-friendly fun including free food, carnival games and pumpkins!. “We want to bring the community together and show, you know, hey — the city is here for...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Helmsley Trust donation helps with mental health issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an effort to help people fighting mental illness, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is giving $4 million to create a stabilization unit. Called the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit, the facility will be operated by Behavior Management Systems and will help improve mental health care by providing crisis intervention services.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In game one of the Prospector Bowl, the Belle Fourche Broncs showed off some horsepower in their win over Lakota Tech. Plus, a comeback victory at Lyle Hare Stadium after Spearfish trailed by double-digits against Mitchell. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rules for the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The following is the list of rules sent to each candidate prior to the Sept. 30 Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate. 1. The broadcast will originate from the KOTA/KEVN Studios in Rapid City, SD. 2. The debate will be televised live on KOTA...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against Toby Keehn, the owner of Mustang […]
DEADWOOD, SD

