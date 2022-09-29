Read full article on original website
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce
The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
How to lead when workers move to organize
The recent surge in union activity can fester tensions or it can invite collaboration, depending how prepared executives are to respond. A Sept. 29 article from Cambridge, Mass.-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology's management school examined a research report from Thomas Kochan, a professor at the school, and the Worker Empowerment Research Network.
Viewpoint: Wastewater surveillance raises privacy, consent questions
The accuracy of wastewater surveillance, which can track a sample to somewhere as specific as a home, raises ethical questions regarding privacy and consent, Fortune reported Oct. 2. Despite being a public health tool for decades, wastewater surveillance has become more prevalent since COVID-19, especially in the face of the...
How health system CIOs are cutting costs, rethinking operational efficiency
When companies consider cost-cutting measures, it often results in layoffs, but health system CIOs are looking inward at their IT vendors, contracts and partnerships to assess different ways to optimize their workforce, which can save their health systems money in the long run. Becker's asked five health system CIOs: What...
Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits
Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.
Hospital leaders meet at White House to talk 'twindemic' strategies
Federal health officials held a meeting with leaders from 10 health systems and groups on Sept. 29 to discuss mitigation strategies ahead of a likely COVID-19 surge and severe flu season this fall. The meeting was led by Ashish Jha, MD, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC...
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways
Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
What to Expect from the Gartner 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Ranking
Gartner's 2022 Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 is right around the corner—so we wanted to take a look back at last year's ranking to give you a preview of what to expect. The 2021 review focused on U.S. health systems, incorporating community opinions and quantitative data from IBM Watson to create useful supply chain insights. While the 2022 survey might take a different angle on the healthcare supply chain, expect to learn from both surveys' supply chain leadership and organizational innovation.
More companies are naming 'chief metaverse officers'
One in 4 people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse in a few years, management consulting company Gartner Inc. recently told Bloomberg. In light of that trend, many companies are adding chief metaverse officers to their C-suites, Essence reported Sept. 28. Procter & Gamble, Crate...
Senator introduces legislation to expand national mental health workforce
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey has introduced the Training Psychiatrists for the Future Act, which would add 400 new residency positions in psychiatry and psychiatry subspecialties. Mr. Menendez is a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee and has been a longtime supporter of expanding graduate medical education. He...
Tenet executive chair resigns
Tenet Healthcare Executive Chair Ronald Rittenmeyer resigned Oct. 1 due to personal health reasons, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Dallas-based Tenet is treating Mr. Rittenmeyer's resignation as a termination on account of disability pursuant to the terms of his employment contract. "Your resignation will be...
Concordance partners with software company on ecosystem for supply visibility
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, will partner with software company Palantir Technologies "to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem," the companies said Oct. 3. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain and its lack of transparency, Concordance and Palantir are launching a platform...
Ochsner physicians share insights to optimize safety, quality metrics
Experts from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health detail their methods for monitoring patient safety and quality metrics in a new book. Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades is a "playbook" for healthcare systems to understand and improve publicly reported metrics, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system.
Optum, Change Healthcare complete $7.8B merger
Optum has completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare. Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, completed the acquisition Oct. 3, which merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, according to an Oct. 3 press release. The acquisition allows Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.
Specialty pharmacy programs create revenue, improve care
With some hospitals citing annual losses in the billions and cutting jobs to stay afloat, it’s clear that we’re in a time of great hardship for many healthcare organizations. To keep these critical community partners out of the red, it’s time for services that create new and reliable...
Hospitals likely to end 2022 in the red despite August boost, report says
U.S. hospital margins continue to fluctuate in 2022, making it likely hospitals will end the year in the red, according to strategic consulting company Kaufman Hall. Fluctuations are due to high expenses and low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Oct. 3 National Hospital Flash Report. The median year-to-date operating margin index was down 0.3 percent in August. Margins improved slightly by a median of 4.2 percentage points over July 2022 but remained down by a median of 2.1 percentage points from August 2021, according to the report.
Veta Health partners with Twilio to provide video telehealth capabilities
Virtual care company Veta Health is partnering with digital health company Twilio to bring video communication capabilities to its platform. Veta's asynchronous text chat features are already powered by Twilio. The video communication will allow clinicians to virtually meet patients through a secure link that does not require an app download, according to the Oct. 3 Veta news release.
Moffitt launches health equity program
Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center launched a health equity program Oct. 3 to improve cancer health disparities locally and nationally. The initiative, Moffitt Health Equity Partners, allows businesses to fund projects specifically designed to improve healthcare access and resources for underserved communities. It is an offshoot of the institution's George Edgecomb Society, created in honor of Hillsborough County's first Black judge and which raises money for initiatives to address cancer health disparities.
