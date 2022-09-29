ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont and those who stopped by ere able to experience wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts. Event organizers say it was also a way to bring the community together as hunting enthusiasts and nature conservationists can butt heads but the outdoors is at the core of both interests.

ADDISON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO