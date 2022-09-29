Read full article on original website
WCAX
MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy. “I am a welder, a metal artist. Welding is one of the things that I do. A fabricator I guess is more appropriate,” she laughed. This Fairfield metalworker makes metal art of all shapes, sizes and designs. It...
WCAX
Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. This gazpacho is positively futuristic. It’s inspired by “Star Trek.”. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Chelsea Monroe-Cassel about “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Watch the video to see.
mynbc5.com
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
WCAX
Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sweater weather is here to stay, and Vermont’s woolly experts got together to celebrate at the 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Sheep and wool enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Tunbridge to show off their animals, products and talents. “It’s not something...
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX
Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 1...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preparing for colder months
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall in full swing, you may want to start bringing your garden indoors. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Antelope Valley Press
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
WCAX
Professional chef serves up school lunch with students
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - At Wolcott Elementary, students are learning about the food they eat by helping set and serve it up. That’s because their cafeteria is run by a culinary-trained chef, who is teaching lessons in a new type of classroom. Chef Dave Jourdan is from Morrisville and...
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were killed in two Chittenden County towns within hours of one another and police say the man responsible for both homicides is in custody. Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., police in Burlington say they got calls about gunfire on Pine Street. Upon arriving, first responders found a 40-year-old man dead.
WCAX
Women's Economic Opportunity Conference held in Randolph Saturday
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month.
WCAX
20th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day held in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont and those who stopped by ere able to experience wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts. Event organizers say it was also a way to bring the community together as hunting enthusiasts and nature conservationists can butt heads but the outdoors is at the core of both interests.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
