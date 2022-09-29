Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Coronet Peak
The 2023 New Zealand national series kicks off at Coronet Peak with Louise Ferguson and Finn Hawkesby-Browne taking the fastest Elite times. Just under six seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Finn pulled ahead of Sam Gale in 2nd by a sizeable 4.37 seconds. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of over 16 seconds to Kalani Muirhead.
Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Reason To Ride' Showcases Emotions Behind Riding
Riders from across the UK share their Reason To Ride. Thanks to all the riders and all the trail builders for giving us a place to go. Directed, shot and edited by Robert Montandon. Featuring:. Matt Simmonds. Sian Dillon. Seth Barrett. Becci Skelly. KJ Sharp. Luca Thurlow. Leith Rowe. Henrik...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Carson Storch in 'Electric Beaver'
'Electric Beaver' is a project that stemmed from our collected passion of moving dirt. Thank you to Josh and the whole Venti family for allowing me the opportunity to build a dream line. It was a challenging build, I had a lot of help along the way, and it is so rewarding now that it's finished and this video is out! The long term goal of this project is to have it live on, so keep your eyes peeled for future endeavors that include this line....
Pinkbike.com
Antoine Vidal Breaks his Collarbone During Training
Antoine Vidal has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone after a heavy fall in training. Not the best news... during training last Thursday I fell heavily on my collarbone which split into two pieces... Now rest and a good rehabilitation to come back even stronger with the team @commencal_lesorres thank you to everyone who wrote to me and thank you to @ravanel_mtb for bringing me to the hospital in Antibes thanks also to jean Yves for taking me so quickly— Antoine Vidal [Translated]
Pinkbike.com
Video: Rising Star Cecce Camoin Shows Us the Good Life in the Mediterranean
OFFLINE is what lives outside the internet. It's what we are as we turn off and return to the roots, to human interactions, the genuine innermost thoughts, with those who know us best, who know our weaknesses and our strengths. In this series, we want to show racing fans the...
Pinkbike.com
Context Ridewear Launches New Value-Focused Line of Gravity Kit
We’re delighted to introduce Context Ridewear, a new UK based MTB apparel company with a focus on the gravity sector of our sport. Created by two DH-loving engineers from the Cotswolds, and launched in September 2022, our company was created to directly address our pain-points with the current state of the MTB apparel industry:
Pinkbike.com
Video: 'Home, Sweet Home' Feat. Lion Hirsch
Winter in Germany looks like. There is no bad weather, there is only time to ride!. Lion Hirsch shows you how to have a fun at winter time.
Pinkbike.com
Crestline Bike Co. Announces 2 New eMTBs
PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. It's no secret that Crestline Bike Co. is working on an eMTB, so we wanted to release some key information on the bike, or I guess we can sort of say "bikes" that are coming soon. These two performance-focused eMTBs are in essence the same bike, but will be available in two distinctly different configurations.
