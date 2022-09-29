Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Spruce up your style with sleek, slicked back hair
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Hair stylist Brenda D’usseaux says gel gives your hair a fresh, polished look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
AZFamily
Raw video: Strong thunderstorms hit Prescott Airport
Strong, gusty wind hit the Valley, including Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, south Phoenix and Avondale. Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST. |. The burn scar left behind by the Pipeline Fire will be impacting Flagstaff...
AZFamily
Over 89,000 customers without power as dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Strong, gusty wind hit the Valley, including Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, south Phoenix and Avondale. Deer Valley residents saw wind gusts up to 62 miles per hour just around 4 p.m. Meanwhile, other West Valley cities like Surprise, Peoria and El Mirage saw wind around 30-35 miles per hour.
AZFamily
Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams
Police searching for suspect after child is shot in south Phoenix park. Police are investigating after a shooting sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital in south Phoenix Sunday night. Trial begins for "Zombie Hunter" Bryan Patrick Miller. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Trial begins today,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Trial begins for suspect in canal murders
Police searching for suspect after child is shot in south Phoenix park. Police are investigating after a shooting sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital in south Phoenix Sunday night. Trial begins for "Zombie Hunter" Bryan Patrick Miller. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Trial begins today,...
AZFamily
Play of the Night September 30, 2022
MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend. MCSO deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Peoria...
AZFamily
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after child is shot in south Phoenix park
Trial begins today, Oct. 3 for "Zombie Hunter", Patrick Miller who is accused of killing Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas in 1992 and 1993. Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong, gusty wind hit the Valley, including Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa,...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Jon Paxton from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 8-10 homes are damaged after a tornado hit north of Williams on Monday. Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST. |. The burn scar left behind by...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
AZFamily
With singular focus on ED, Stallion Health Group gives people their relationships back
MESA, AZ (Stallion Health Group) - Stallion Health Group says its custom-blended prescription medication works for 96% of men – without unwanted side effects – even if they did not respond to other pills and drugs.
AZFamily
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix
Trial begins Monday, Oct. 3, in the case against Bryan Patrick Miller, who is accused of murdering Angela Brasso and Melanie Bernas in 1992 and 1993. But police believe Miller is responsible for more attacks than the pair of decades-old that could land him on death row. Man dead after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound. "Zombie Hunter" Bryan Patrick...
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
AZFamily
Phoenix gas prices on the rise again despite national average
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix gas prices are back up again, rising to 67 cents per gallon this week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of Phoenix’s 1,094 gas stations, prices are 93.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago. The national average, however, has gone down by 2.9 cents, resting at $4.86 per gallon. Arizona’s lowest overall gas price was $3.15 per gallon with the highest at $6.09 per gallon. Around this time last year, Phoenicians were paying approximately $3.21 per gallon at the pump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
New trash pick-up and recycling days begin for City of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Be sure to check a new city map before taking your trash to the curb this week. The City of Phoenix will be updating its trash pick-up and recycling days starting Monday, Oct. 3. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says the change is a...
AZFamily
Are bladder issues affecting your life? Bladder Centers of America can help
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bladder Centers of America and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bladder Centers of America, visit www.BladderCenter.com. PHOENIX (Bladder Centers of America) -- Bladder issues are progressive, which means they...
AZFamily
Sales plummeting, rising interest rates: what’s in store for Phoenix’s housing market?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the federal interest rates rising over the past few months to combat inflation, the housing market has started to cool down. A new report is showing that home prices may plummet in 2023, so what does that mean for buyers and sellers? Shelly Sakala, a realtor with The Sakala Group, dropped by Good Morning Arizona about what we can expect from the market next year.
AZFamily
Warmer than normal October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Models show the possibility for isolated showers and storms to develop across the high country and eastern Arizona today. These will be short-lived but could create gusty conditions and moderate rainfall. Showers aren’t too likely in Phoenix today. By the start of the work week,...
Comments / 0