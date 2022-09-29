ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?. The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus. The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Davenport union bus drivers avert strike, vote to approve new contract offer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bus drivers with the Teamsters Local 371 union in Rock Island voted Friday night to approve a new deal with Durham School Services. According to a union representative, members ‘voted overwhelmingly’ to approve a new wage, an extra holiday and what the rep is calling the addressing of safety issues to ensure children can safely be transported to and from school.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
STERLING, IL
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

