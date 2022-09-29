Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Unitypoint Health to host Eating Disorders Conference on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 and its aim is to raise awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders. The event will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Stephanie Burrough,...
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
KWQC
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Geneseo School officials break ground on new career and technical education center
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday morning, Geneseo school officials broke ground on a new career and technical education center. The new vocational center will be across the street from Geneseo High School. The facility will feature space for automotive work, welding, and woodworking. The project costs 3.8 million dollars....
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
KWQC
51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time, the 51st annual QC CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday on the new I-74 bridge. Over 100 people walked in the event, raising an expected $30,000 for local and international meal sites. A quarter of the proceeds as well as about 200...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King's Harvest, Christian Care homeless shelters trying to adjust to rising costs
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two area homeless shelters are watching their wallets as inflation pushes their costs up and stretches their budgets. Inflation, from the gas pump to the grocery store, is impacting most Americans and families are more vulnerable to losing their homes. Organizations that take care of...
KWQC
Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?. The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
People’s Forum held for Scott County Board of Supervisors candidates
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport NAACP and LULAC, along with St. Ambrose Latinos Unidos held a people’s forum Saturday at the Rogalski Center on the St.Ambrose Campus. The event gave several candidates for the Scott county board of supervisors a platform to answer questions from the community, covering a range of issues, such as county IDs, board transparency, and the new potential juvenile detention center.
KWQC
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
KWQC
Davenport union bus drivers avert strike, vote to approve new contract offer
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bus drivers with the Teamsters Local 371 union in Rock Island voted Friday night to approve a new deal with Durham School Services. According to a union representative, members ‘voted overwhelmingly’ to approve a new wage, an extra holiday and what the rep is calling the addressing of safety issues to ensure children can safely be transported to and from school.
cbs2iowa.com
One person seriously injured after crash in Jones County on Saturday
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were injured, including one with serious injuries, after a crash in Jones County over the weekend. Stephanie Bruck was driving eastbound oh Highway E17 when Dwight Reid hit her car around 2 pm on Saturday. Both cars came to rest in...
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
aledotimesrecord.com
What's the impact of Galesburg's police shortage? Let's start with $271K in overtime
GALESBURG — A shortage of police officers is causing the Galesburg Police Department to log more overtime hours, costing the city more than $200,000 in overtime pay each year from 2020 to 2022. Russel Idle, Galesburg’s chief of police, said that total is “very high” considering it used to...
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
Comments / 0