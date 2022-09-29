Read full article on original website
Related
Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary.After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a war hero who was nearly killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan and whose badly scarred face serves as a more powerful reminder of his sacrifice than his Purple Heart.But with his former foe now turned patriotic ally, Laxalt, the son of a U.S. senator and grandson of another, is trying to make...
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for U.S. contractors
A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether President Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Comments / 0