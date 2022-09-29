ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 4

By René Ferrán
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiZmE_0iFo7VOP00

Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 4, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats.

Tyson Van Gastel (Mazama) photo by Fletcher Wold

Passing yards

Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 1,118 yards (93 for 147)

Paul Hobson, Baker - 874 yards (62 for 95)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 747 yards (47 for 83)

Cody Leming, Stayton - 745 yards (54 for 96)

Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 722 yards (28 for 36)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 696 yards (41 for 65)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 646 yards (50 for 83)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 621 yards (43 for 73)

Shaw Stork, Henley - 607 yards (31 for 55)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton - 544 yards (50 for 78)

Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield - 515 yards (52 for 92)

Dru Boyle, Madras - 490 yards (46 for 92)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 484 yards (24 for 44)

Kaden Muir, Philomath - 476 yards (31 for 75)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 471 yards (22 for 43)

Cole Hansen, North Bend - 466 yards (26 for 68)

Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 423 yards (52 for 74)

Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 415 yards (27 for 39)

Kenji Johnson, Parkrose - 405 yards (34 for 99)

Nathaniel Dominitz, La Salle Prep - 401 yards (46 for 93)

Passing touchdowns

Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 12 (6 interceptions)

Paul Hobson, Baker - 12 (2 interceptions)

Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8 (1 interception)

Shaw Stork, Henley - 8 (2 interceptions)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 7 (1 interception)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 7 (2 interceptions)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 7 (3 interceptions)

Cody Leming, Stayton - 7 (4 interceptions)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 6 (3 interceptions)

Kaden Muir, Philomath - 6 (3 interceptions)

Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 6 (3 interceptions)

Dru Boyle, Madras - 6 (7 interceptions)

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 5 (1 interception)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 5 (3 interceptions)

Logan Williams, La Grande - 5 (3 interceptions)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 4 (1 interception)

Cole Hansen, North Bend - 4 (2 interceptions)

Cory James, Estacada - 4 (3 interceptions)

Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield - 4 (5 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Jacob Bell, Cascade - 848 yards (135 carries)

Logan Whitlock, Henley - 674 yards (57 carries)

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 580 yards (71 carries)

Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 481 yards (53 carries)

Jake White, Seaside - 445 yards (53 carries)

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 412 yards (63 carries)

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 376 yards (50 carries)

Judah Werner, Tillamook - 374 yards (59 carries)

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 365 yards (72 carries)

Cory James, Estacada - 361 yards (57 carries)

Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 353 yards (34 carries)

John Lemmons, Marshfield - 335 yards (58 carries)

D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 331 yards (52 carries)

Brett McKee, Junction City - 327 yards (64 carries)

Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley - 326 yards (34 carries)

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 320 yards (40 carries)

Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic - 313 yards (41 carries)

Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 284 yards (47 carries)

Joshua Morris, Parkrose - 268 yards (28 carries)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 258 yards (34 carries)

Grant Barnes, Junction City - 254 yards (37 carries)

Brock Mackey, Pendleton - 252 yards (32 carries)

Rushing touchdowns

Logan Whitlock, Henley - 10

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 8

Jake White, Seaside - 8

Jacob Bell, Cascade - 7

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 7

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 7

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 7

Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 7

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 7

Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 6

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 6

Levi Walker, Junction City - 6

Nolan Abrams, Cascade - 5

Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 5

Cory James, Estacada - 5

John Lemmons, Marshfield - 5

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 5

Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles - 4

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 4

Gavin White, Ashland - 4

Logan Williams, La Grande - 4

Receiving yards

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 489 yards (17 receptions)

Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 353 yards (16 receptions)

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 317 yards (16 receptions)

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 299 yards (14 receptions)

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 289 yards (13 receptions)

Luke Bennett, Henley - 288 yards (11 receptions)

Malaki Myer, Baker - 284 yards (18 receptions)

Hudson Spike, Baker - 279 yards (16 receptions)

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 272 yards (26 receptions)

Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland - 272 yards (22 receptions)

Gavin White, Ashland - 267 yards (21 receptions)

Cael White, Madras - 253 yards (19 receptions)

Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 247 yards (17 receptions)

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 244 yards (11 receptions)

Eli Freauff, Crook County - 243 yards (11 receptions)

Rasean Jones, Baker - 236 yards (17 receptions)

Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 231 yards (16 receptions)

Ben Rintoul, Scappoose - 206 yards (21 receptions)

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 201 yards (13 receptions)

Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 193 yards (9 receptions)

Receiving touchdowns

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 6

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 5

Malaki Myer, Baker - 5

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 5

Gavin White, Ashland - 5

Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 4

Colby Campbell, Scappoose - 4

Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 4

Hudson Spike, Baker - 4

Cael White, Madras - 4

Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 3

Tyler Aguiar, Mazama - 3

Luke Bennett, Henley - 3

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 3

James Durand, Estacada - 3

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 3

Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 3

Jace Schow, La Grande - 3

Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3

Tackles

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 47

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 42

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 41

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 41

Kaleb Goozee, Crook County - 39

Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep - 39

Izzy Jantes, Seaside - 36

Ty Borde, Stayton - 35

Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic - 35

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 34

Karsten Sande, Cascade - 32

Gavin Smith, Milwaukie - 31

Kale Hubert, Stayton - 30

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 30

Cameron Zielsdorf, La Salle Prep - 30

Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton - 29

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 29

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 29

Jonathon Clothier, Scappoose - 28

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 28

Tanner Kraushaar, Seaside - 28

Kaleb Robles, Woodburn - 28

Austin Sause, Marshfield - 28

Garrett Smith, St. Helens - 28

Bishop Smyzd, Stayton - 28

Skytus Smith, Madras - 28

Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose - 27

Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 27

Parker McKibbin, Tillamook - 27

Tackles for loss

Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 17

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 8

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 8

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 7

Skytus Smith, Madras - 7

Lucas Folau, Marshfield - 6.5

Dominic Berg, Seaside - 6

Ray Hart, Ashland - 6

Jelani Scott, Parkrose - 6

Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic - 6

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5

Marquies A’Au, Milwaukie - 5

Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 5

Joe Iongi, Parkrose - 5

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 5

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 5

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 5

Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens - 5

Mark Youngberg, Estacada - 4.5

Sacks

Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8.5

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 6

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5

Dominic Berg, Seaside - 5

Travis King, Stayton - 4

Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 3

Interceptions

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6

Treyce Horton, Mazama - 4

Drake Rogers, Marshfield - 4

Brady Beck, Molalla - 3

Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield - 3

Anthony Jara, The Dalles - 3

Damon Lang, Milwaukie - 3

Placekicking

Jaxson Kister, Junction City - 15 points (15 for 18 XP)

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 14 points (14 for 18 XP)

Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama - 14 points (14 for 16 XP)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 12 points (12 for 13 XP)

Gabe Love, Crook County - 12 points (9 for 10 XP, 1 for 1 FG)

John Remily, La Grande - 12 points (12 for 15 XP)

Hudson Spike, Baker - 12 points (12 for 16 XP)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 12 points (12 for 13 XP)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 10 points (10 for 14 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Ivan Mota, Seaside - 10 points (10 for 12 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley - 9 points (9 for 15 XP)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 8 points (8 for 11 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Punting

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39.6 average (11 for 436 yards)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 36.8 average (12 for 442 yards)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 36.4 average (5 for 182yards)

Cory James, Estacada - 36.0 average (5 for 180 yards)

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 36.0 average (10 for 360 yards)

Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home - 35.8 average (13 for 465 yards)

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep - 35.6 average (15 for 534 yards)

Kavan Robinson, Marshfield - 34.5 average (11 for 380 yards)

Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove - 34.1 average (8 for 273 yards)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 33.4 average (9 for 301 yards)

Community Policy