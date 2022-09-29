4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 4
Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 4, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Passing yards
Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 1,118 yards (93 for 147)
Paul Hobson, Baker - 874 yards (62 for 95)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 747 yards (47 for 83)
Cody Leming, Stayton - 745 yards (54 for 96)
Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 722 yards (28 for 36)
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 696 yards (41 for 65)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 646 yards (50 for 83)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 621 yards (43 for 73)
Shaw Stork, Henley - 607 yards (31 for 55)
Jackson Davis, Pendleton - 544 yards (50 for 78)
Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield - 515 yards (52 for 92)
Dru Boyle, Madras - 490 yards (46 for 92)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 484 yards (24 for 44)
Kaden Muir, Philomath - 476 yards (31 for 75)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 471 yards (22 for 43)
Cole Hansen, North Bend - 466 yards (26 for 68)
Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 423 yards (52 for 74)
Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 415 yards (27 for 39)
Kenji Johnson, Parkrose - 405 yards (34 for 99)
Nathaniel Dominitz, La Salle Prep - 401 yards (46 for 93)
Passing touchdowns
Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 12 (6 interceptions)
Paul Hobson, Baker - 12 (2 interceptions)
Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8 (1 interception)
Shaw Stork, Henley - 8 (2 interceptions)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 7 (1 interception)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 7 (2 interceptions)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 7 (3 interceptions)
Cody Leming, Stayton - 7 (4 interceptions)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 6 (3 interceptions)
Kaden Muir, Philomath - 6 (3 interceptions)
Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 6 (3 interceptions)
Dru Boyle, Madras - 6 (7 interceptions)
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 5 (1 interception)
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 5 (3 interceptions)
Logan Williams, La Grande - 5 (3 interceptions)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 4 (1 interception)
Cole Hansen, North Bend - 4 (2 interceptions)
Cory James, Estacada - 4 (3 interceptions)
Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield - 4 (5 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Jacob Bell, Cascade - 848 yards (135 carries)
Logan Whitlock, Henley - 674 yards (57 carries)
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 580 yards (71 carries)
Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 481 yards (53 carries)
Jake White, Seaside - 445 yards (53 carries)
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 412 yards (63 carries)
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 376 yards (50 carries)
Judah Werner, Tillamook - 374 yards (59 carries)
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 365 yards (72 carries)
Cory James, Estacada - 361 yards (57 carries)
Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 353 yards (34 carries)
John Lemmons, Marshfield - 335 yards (58 carries)
D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 331 yards (52 carries)
Brett McKee, Junction City - 327 yards (64 carries)
Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley - 326 yards (34 carries)
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 320 yards (40 carries)
Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic - 313 yards (41 carries)
Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 284 yards (47 carries)
Joshua Morris, Parkrose - 268 yards (28 carries)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 258 yards (34 carries)
Grant Barnes, Junction City - 254 yards (37 carries)
Brock Mackey, Pendleton - 252 yards (32 carries)
Rushing touchdowns
Logan Whitlock, Henley - 10
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 8
Jake White, Seaside - 8
Jacob Bell, Cascade - 7
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 7
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 7
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 7
Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 7
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 7
Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 6
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 6
Levi Walker, Junction City - 6
Nolan Abrams, Cascade - 5
Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 5
Cory James, Estacada - 5
John Lemmons, Marshfield - 5
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 5
Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles - 4
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 4
Gavin White, Ashland - 4
Logan Williams, La Grande - 4
Receiving yards
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 489 yards (17 receptions)
Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 353 yards (16 receptions)
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 317 yards (16 receptions)
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 299 yards (14 receptions)
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 289 yards (13 receptions)
Luke Bennett, Henley - 288 yards (11 receptions)
Malaki Myer, Baker - 284 yards (18 receptions)
Hudson Spike, Baker - 279 yards (16 receptions)
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 272 yards (26 receptions)
Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland - 272 yards (22 receptions)
Gavin White, Ashland - 267 yards (21 receptions)
Cael White, Madras - 253 yards (19 receptions)
Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 247 yards (17 receptions)
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 244 yards (11 receptions)
Eli Freauff, Crook County - 243 yards (11 receptions)
Rasean Jones, Baker - 236 yards (17 receptions)
Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 231 yards (16 receptions)
Ben Rintoul, Scappoose - 206 yards (21 receptions)
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 201 yards (13 receptions)
Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 193 yards (9 receptions)
Receiving touchdowns
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 6
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 5
Malaki Myer, Baker - 5
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 5
Gavin White, Ashland - 5
Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 4
Colby Campbell, Scappoose - 4
Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 4
Hudson Spike, Baker - 4
Cael White, Madras - 4
Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 3
Tyler Aguiar, Mazama - 3
Luke Bennett, Henley - 3
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 3
James Durand, Estacada - 3
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 3
Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 3
Jace Schow, La Grande - 3
Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3
Tackles
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 47
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 42
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 41
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 41
Kaleb Goozee, Crook County - 39
Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep - 39
Izzy Jantes, Seaside - 36
Ty Borde, Stayton - 35
Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic - 35
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 34
Karsten Sande, Cascade - 32
Gavin Smith, Milwaukie - 31
Kale Hubert, Stayton - 30
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 30
Cameron Zielsdorf, La Salle Prep - 30
Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton - 29
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 29
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 29
Jonathon Clothier, Scappoose - 28
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 28
Tanner Kraushaar, Seaside - 28
Kaleb Robles, Woodburn - 28
Austin Sause, Marshfield - 28
Garrett Smith, St. Helens - 28
Bishop Smyzd, Stayton - 28
Skytus Smith, Madras - 28
Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose - 27
Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 27
Parker McKibbin, Tillamook - 27
Tackles for loss
Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 17
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 8
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 8
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 7
Skytus Smith, Madras - 7
Lucas Folau, Marshfield - 6.5
Dominic Berg, Seaside - 6
Ray Hart, Ashland - 6
Jelani Scott, Parkrose - 6
Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic - 6
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5
Marquies A’Au, Milwaukie - 5
Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 5
Joe Iongi, Parkrose - 5
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 5
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 5
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 5
Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens - 5
Mark Youngberg, Estacada - 4.5
Sacks
Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8.5
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 6
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5
Dominic Berg, Seaside - 5
Travis King, Stayton - 4
Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook - 3
Interceptions
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6
Treyce Horton, Mazama - 4
Drake Rogers, Marshfield - 4
Brady Beck, Molalla - 3
Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield - 3
Anthony Jara, The Dalles - 3
Damon Lang, Milwaukie - 3
Placekicking
Jaxson Kister, Junction City - 15 points (15 for 18 XP)
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 14 points (14 for 18 XP)
Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama - 14 points (14 for 16 XP)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 12 points (12 for 13 XP)
Gabe Love, Crook County - 12 points (9 for 10 XP, 1 for 1 FG)
John Remily, La Grande - 12 points (12 for 15 XP)
Hudson Spike, Baker - 12 points (12 for 16 XP)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 12 points (12 for 13 XP)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 10 points (10 for 14 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Ivan Mota, Seaside - 10 points (10 for 12 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley - 9 points (9 for 15 XP)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 8 points (8 for 11 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Punting
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39.6 average (11 for 436 yards)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 36.8 average (12 for 442 yards)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 36.4 average (5 for 182yards)
Cory James, Estacada - 36.0 average (5 for 180 yards)
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 36.0 average (10 for 360 yards)
Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home - 35.8 average (13 for 465 yards)
Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep - 35.6 average (15 for 534 yards)
Kavan Robinson, Marshfield - 34.5 average (11 for 380 yards)
Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove - 34.1 average (8 for 273 yards)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 33.4 average (9 for 301 yards)
