Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvxKF_0iFo7GOk00

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Matthias Farley from the practice squad for the fourth week in a row.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams.

The 30-year-old safety took part in 16 plays on special teams in Las Vegas' Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He would take the same number of special-team snaps in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals while also logging three plays at safety, were he was able to make a tackle.

Farley spent the 2021-22 season as a member of the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in all 17 games, registering 16 combined tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

As a prospect out of Notre Dame, Farley was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016 before being let go at the end of training camp.

He was then signed by the Indianapolis Colts, where he would play for three seasons.

Farley played in every one of Indianapolis' games his first two seasons in the league, including a 2017-18 campaign as a full-time starter.

The safety then played just five games (one start), the following season before being placed on the Injured/Reserve list with multiple injuries.

He was cut the team just before the 2019 season.

In total, Farley recorded 128 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Colts.

He was signed by the New York Jets the day after he was released by Indianapolis,

Farley played in 13 games for the Jets in 2019-20, making a total of six tackles.

He would play in every contest for the club the following season and even made two starts. Farley tallied 24 combined tackles and three passes defensed that season.

The Raiders also announced on Thursday that they had waived safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Las Vegas faces the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday, as it will look to attain its first win of the season.

