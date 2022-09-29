Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."

