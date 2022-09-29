Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Adena group gathering hurricane aid
ADENA, Ohio — Thousands of people experienced havoc last week when Hurricane Ian came through and devastated parts of Florida wiping out basic needs and belongings. A local group in Adena needs your help in assisting hurricane victims. “With the efforts of Briar Ridge Auto, we’re having Operation Adena...
WTOV 9
Is domestic violence a growing issue in Wheeling?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last 12 months, the Wheeling Police Department has responded to two deaths related to domestic violence. That raises the question: Is it a growing issue in the area?. "Domestic violence is an issue nationwide, arguable worldwide," Det. Sgt. Rob Safreed of the Wheeling...
WTOV 9
Refocus Church brings back 'Socktober' in hopes to help the community
Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."
WTOV 9
Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrates 175 years
Wheeling, WV — The independent order of Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrated their 175th anniversary this evening beginning with a dinner and following with opening something special. "We are going to be opening up a time capsule," Chairperson, Community Outreach Community Maryjo Wallace said. "It was found in...
WTOV 9
Three facing drug charges in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
WTOV 9
West Virginia Northern Community College mourns passing of its first president
West Virginia Northern Community College is mourning the passing of Dr. Daniel Crowder who died Friday, September 9, at the age of 95. Dr. Crowder played a pivotal role in the establishment of WVNCC, serving as the college’s first president from 1972-1985. Crowder was born on July 24, 1927...
WTOV 9
Wellsburg gets help from state on tearing down, abandoned, dilapidated structures
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Late last week, Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection announced they're going to be giving 21 communities $9.2 million in order to tear down abandoned homes and dilapidated structures. Wellsburg is among them. “This grant will allow for the city...
WTOV 9
Tracking System taught at Brooke
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — Emergency services members in Brooke County went through a Project Lifesaver class. It uses radio frequencies to track entities in emergency situations. "This works off a radio frequency," Brooke County EMA Deputy Director Jeff Luck said. "As opposed to GPS, where trees and tall structures can get in the way. "
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old. The boy’s name is Tristian Stewart. He’s 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Smithfield wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that have a white stripe on Sept. 29.
WTOV 9
'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again
Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
