Eagles-Jaguars injury report: Darius Slay returns, A.J. Brown misses 2nd straight practice

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report for Sunday’s matchup, and A.J. Brown missed his second straight practice for personal reasons.

Philadelphia had eight players on the list, including Avonte Maddox, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Darius Slay returned to the lineup after logging a full practice.

Eagles injury report

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Did Not Practice

WR A.J. Brown – Did not practice due to a personal matter.

RB Boston Scott – Scott missed a second consecutive practice due to a rib injury.

Limited Participation

G Landon Dickerson – Dickerson was questionable for last Sunday’s win with a foot injury. He was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice.

CB Avonte Maddox – He’s listed with an ankle injury.

DT Milton Williams – Williams was again limited with a knee injury.

RB Miles Sanders – Sanders was limited again with a hip injury.

Jaguars injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was added to the injury report on Thursday. Shaquill Griffin and Cole Van Lanen are both limited with lower body injuries.

