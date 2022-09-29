Read full article on original website
augie.edu
South Dakotans Working to Get Bison Kill Site on National Register, Provides AU Students With Golden Hands-On Learning Opportunity
In high school, Laura Johnson ‘23 searched for a higher learning opportunity that placed an emphasis on archaeology — the Cannon Falls, Minnesota, native found what she was looking for at a college fair in the Twin Cities. That opportunity turned out to be Augustana University. Studying anthropology...
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff searching for bad boy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad boy is on the run, and the Minnehaha County sheriff is looking for him. The sheriff is looking for Christopher Alan Becker Jr. Becker is wanted for Felony weapons charges, possessions of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijauana. He is...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Police Department Announces Parking Restrictions in NE Madison Will Be Reinstated Monday
The Madison Police Department has announced that starting on Monday, parking restrictions in the northeast area of the city will be reinstated. The restrictions had been lifted because of road construction in the area, but the streets have now been opened. Police remind residents to pay attention to signage and...
26-year-old hit, killed by vehicle while lying on South Dakota road
Officials say a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on 388th Avenue when the vehicle hit a 226-year-old female who was lying in the roadway.
amazingmadison.com
Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge
A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Responds To An Injury Accident Thursday Morning
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident, Thursday morning at 7:37am. near the intersection with 446th Ave and 226th Street. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s department a male driver from Lake County was driving a 4-wheeler on 226th Street and rolled in the North ditch and was thrown from his 4-wheeler. The driver was treated by Madison Ambulance on the scene and then flown to Avera McKennan Hospital from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance, Madison Police Department and Ramona Fire Department all were on scene.
