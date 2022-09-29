ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff searching for bad boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad boy is on the run, and the Minnehaha County sheriff is looking for him. The sheriff is looking for Christopher Alan Becker Jr. Becker is wanted for Felony weapons charges, possessions of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijauana. He is...
amazingmadison.com

Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge

A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Responds To An Injury Accident Thursday Morning

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident, Thursday morning at 7:37am. near the intersection with 446th Ave and 226th Street. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s department a male driver from Lake County was driving a 4-wheeler on 226th Street and rolled in the North ditch and was thrown from his 4-wheeler. The driver was treated by Madison Ambulance on the scene and then flown to Avera McKennan Hospital from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance, Madison Police Department and Ramona Fire Department all were on scene.
LAKE COUNTY, SD

