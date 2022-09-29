This Day In Dodgers History: Tommy Lasorda Hired, Manny Mota Breaks Pinch-Hit Record, Gary Sheffield Ties Duke Snider & ‘1+4’ Game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Placed On Injured List, Andre Jackson Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a left knee contusion and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Although the Dodgers are balancing the remainder of the regular season with preparing for the playoffs,...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Confident Of Ability To Contribute In Postseason
Craig Kimbrel’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been marred by inconsistency, and it led to manager Dave Roberts removing him from the closer role last week. Roberts spoke to the right-hander about his new role and told him he would be used in different situations. Kimbrel’s first test came in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, and he promptly retired all three batters faced in the sixth inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman’s Go-Ahead Hit, Six-Walk Inning Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their single-season franchise wins record with their 110th victory of the season thanks to a three-run seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. Freddie Freeman started the scoring with a one-out RBI base hit in the bottom of the third, putting the Dodgers up 1-0,...
dodgerblue.com
Will & Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation Partners With Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Recess Day At William Northrup Elementary School
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and Will and Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation partnered with Playworks to support the health and wellbeing of students at William Northrup Elementary School in Alhambra. Fourth- and fifth-graders were treated to an hour of physical activity through various recess games that the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tony Gonsolin Reinstated, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the 15-day injured list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin returns after missing five weeks while recovering from a right forearm strain. The Dodgers initially believed his absence would be...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Advancing To Throw Bullpen Session
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the home stretch of the 2022 regular season, Blake Treinen is scheduled to take another step in his recovery from right shoulder tightness by throwing a bullpen session on Monday. After being shut down for multiple days because of lingering trouble with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Trayce Thompson Not Looking Ahead To Dodgers Postseason Roster
Trayce Thompson has been another breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers since he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations and designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres earlier this season. Although he was acquired as a depth piece, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.363/.525 with...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Tyler Anderson Ties Career High With 10 Strikeouts, But Dodgers’ Winning Streak Snapped By Rockies
Tyler Anderson turned in a strong performance in his final start of the regular season but took a tough-luck loss as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 4-1 to the Colorado Rockies, snapping a four-game winning streak. The result doesn’t have much impact, as the Dodgers already have clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Returns For Final Start
For the first time since August 23, Tony Gonsolin returns to a Major League mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their six-game series with the Colorado Rockies. At his time of going on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, Gonsolin led all National League pitchers with a 2.10 ERA and had amassed a 16-1 record to go along with 116 strikeouts through 23 starts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin
The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than two weeks remaining before they host their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, but they still have multiple key pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. However, all threw pitchers threw on Friday...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Prospects Playing In 2022 Arizona Fall League
Opening Day of the 2022 Arizona Fall League was Monday, which marked the start of a 30-game stretch for Los Angeles Dodgers prospects and others who are participating. The seven Dodgers prospects playing in the AFL this year are Hyun-il Choi, Tanner Dodson, Ben Harris, Emmet Sheehan, Jorbit Vivas, Andy Pages and Jose Ramos. Triple-A Oklahoma City lead athletic trainer Chelsea Willette is also part of the Dester Dogs coaching staff.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Believes He Can Return To Closer Role
With Craig Kimbrel continuing to struggle, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a change at closer to remove him from the role in the ninth inning. The decision came with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of his generation but...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Vin Scully Calls Final Game, Steve Finley Clinches NL West With Grand Slam, 4 Players With 30 Home Runs & Sandy Koufax
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw legendary broadcaster Vin Scully call the final game of his illustrious career, Steve Finley clinch the 2004 National League West title in grand fashion, four players reach 30 home runs and Sandy Koufax dominate in the 1963 World Series. Having decided to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Day Established, Plus Key To City Received & Dodgers Rename Dodger Stadium Broadcast Booth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles honored Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is in his 64th and final season with the club. The ceremony was held this past Saturday, roughly one hour prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies. Among those in attendance included Senator Alex Padilla, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Edward James Olmos.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Filling Piggyback Role With Julio Urías
With Tony Gonsolin returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday, and Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw starting the final two games of the regular season, it squeezed Andrew Heaney out of a spot and into another appearance out of the bullpen. Having last pitched on September 29,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Recovering From Shin Contusion Each Day
Justin Turner was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the final two games of the series at Petco Park and again didn’t start Friday or Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. Turner has been dealing with a contusion in his left leg that he originally injured after fouling...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Aware Of Viral Reaction To Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ most forgettable game of the season, an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 23, also produced one of the most memorable moments in MLB history as Albert Pujols became the fourth player to hit 700 home runs. Pujols blasted his 699th home...
Comments / 0