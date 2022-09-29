Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations
Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
linknky.com
Taylor Mill discusses ‘functionally obsolete’ firehouse with residents: ‘Something has to be done’
Taylor Mill officials invited residents to come to the city building last week to listen to the commissioners’ opinions on what to do about the conditions at the firehouse. Mayor Daniel Bell said as the city grows, fire service will be vital, but it’s not clear whether an investment should go toward a new firehouse or toward renovating a dilapidated one. Meanwhile, the commissioners recognized that after Nov. 8, there could be an entirely new commission, and the mayor’s job is also on the line. They know that a decision on a firehouse now could be overturned when and if a new government is in charge.
linknky.com
Infrastructure
linknky.com
Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park
Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening
The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
Fox 19
Bond reduced for accused rapist prompts push for change from Hamilton County prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge’s decision to lower the bond for an accused rapist prompted a strong response from Prosecutor Joe Deters. Monday’s comments from the Hamilton County prosecutor are in reference to Wallace Jones’ bond being reduced from $200,000 to now 10 percent of $150,000.
linknky.com
Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will put $36,425 towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about the need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
linknky.com
Thomas More unveils St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences
On Friday, Sept. 30, Thomas More unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, but rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions, according to an announcement from Thomas More.
linknky.com
Fischer Homes announces new CEO
Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati business owner has been ordered to pay $550,000 for using his companies to illegally discard waste, Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday. One-fourth of the penalty, worth $137,500, is ordered to be paid to the Little Miami Conservancy. "When it comes to protecting the...
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
linknky.com
Biggby Coffee CEO to speak in Covington
The chief executive officer of Biggby Coffee will speak this week in Covington. Michael J. McFall will present “Your Business: From Concept to Cash Flow” at the Metropolitan Club on Wednesday, October 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. McFall will talk...
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
WLWT 5
CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area
CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
WLWT 5
Kroger health seeks to end deal with Express Scripts over prescription pricing
CINCINNATI — Kroger Health is hoping to agree on a more agreeable contract with health care company Express Scripts by the end of the year. Kroger said on Friday it notified the company of its intention to terminate its pharmacy provider agreement for commercial customers. Kroger said it had...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
