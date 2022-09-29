ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

linknky.com

Residents of another Newport apartment community told to vacate for renovations

Another large Newport apartment complex is telling residents that they have to vacate the premises. Now those living at Riverchase Apartments on the Newport riverfront are concerned that they will face similar challenges like those of Victoria Square Apartments, which was purchased by a Cincinnati-based firm and are set to be renovated into luxury units.
NEWPORT, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County

Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Taylor Mill discusses ‘functionally obsolete’ firehouse with residents: ‘Something has to be done’

Taylor Mill officials invited residents to come to the city building last week to listen to the commissioners’ opinions on what to do about the conditions at the firehouse. Mayor Daniel Bell said as the city grows, fire service will be vital, but it’s not clear whether an investment should go toward a new firehouse or toward renovating a dilapidated one. Meanwhile, the commissioners recognized that after Nov. 8, there could be an entirely new commission, and the mayor’s job is also on the line. They know that a decision on a firehouse now could be overturned when and if a new government is in charge.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
linknky.com

linknky.com

Final presentation made on options for New Kenton County Park

Plans for the future of Kenton County’s new park were presented to the fiscal court on Sept. 27. Human Nature, a Cincinnati-based planning and design firm, presented potential options for feedback for the New Kenton County Park in Independence. Gary Wolnitzek, the principal in charge of technical design at...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Fort Thomas’ One Highland celebrates grand opening

The grand opening last week of the Residences at One Highland project in Fort Thomas drew sizable crowds to celebrate and tour an open model of the newly completed luxury condominiums. City officials, developers, and area business owners were joined by local residents at the corner of North Fort Thomas...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Boone Co. sheriff facing back order of vehicles

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will put $36,425 towards a prison transport van after expressing a dire need for new vehicles. Col. Les Hill, of the sheriff’s department, spoke to the Boone County Fiscal Court on Tuesday about the need for an additional jail transport van. Hill said the current van is a 2012 model with over 300,000 miles on it.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Thomas More unveils St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences

On Friday, Sept. 30, Thomas More unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, but rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions, according to an announcement from Thomas More.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Fischer Homes announces new CEO

Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVQ

House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
LEXINGTON, KY
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Biggby Coffee CEO to speak in Covington

The chief executive officer of Biggby Coffee will speak this week in Covington. Michael J. McFall will present “Your Business: From Concept to Cash Flow” at the Metropolitan Club on Wednesday, October 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. McFall will talk...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

CVS closing in Walnut Hills worsening food desert in area

CINCINNATI — Access to food and medicine is drying up in Walnut Hills for those who don't have cars. The area is going through a transformation with small businesses coming to add to the neighborhood's shopping and entertainment, but some of the resources people desperately need are moving out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Police investigate North Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
CINCINNATI, OH

