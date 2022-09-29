Read full article on original website
Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before
Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
Porsha Williams Shows What "Just Another Day" for Simon Guobadia and PJ Looks Like
Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley, and fiancé Simon Guobadia are already in lockstep with one another. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of the duo’s adorable impromptu “dance party” via Instagram on September 6 that will almost certainly bring a smile to your face.
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech
Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Toya Bush-Harris Brings Runway to the Reunion in a “Fun and Sexy” Gucci Gown
“Gucci spoke to me,” the Married to Medicine cast member said of her Season 9 reunion dress. It’s no secret that Toya Bush-Harris appreciates high-end labels, and she brought that passion to her ensemble for the Married to Medicine Season 9 reunion. “I wanted something fun and sexy,...
Kathy Hilton Calls Out 'F---ing Disgusting' Lisa Rinna, Has 'Meltdown' Over Sister Kyle Richards on RHOBH
The drama involves Kendall Jenner ... and allegedly left Kathy spewing serious "hatred" toward her sister. Kathy Hilton reached a breaking point on Wednesday's new hour of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... and a battle of tequila is at the root of the drama. The tensions have been slowly...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Dolores Catania Teases Caroline Manzo’s Potential Return To ‘RHONJ’: ‘I’d Love To See It’
Caroline Manzo recently said she wants to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she can verbally “knock the s***” out of and “slap” her longtime rival, Teresa Giudice. So when we recently interviewed Caroline’s longtime friend, fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, about her upcoming appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef, we had to get her thoughts on Caroline potentially returning to the series.
Southern Charm's Season 8 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Tears and Shocking Allegations
Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. This Bravo cast may be from the South, but the last thing they'll be doing at the season eight reunion is minding their manners. The two-part Southern Charm special kicks off on Oct. 6, and if the trailer is...
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell forced to apologize after making same mistake co-host had just warned against live on air
THE Talk's Jerry O'Connell had to issue an apology live on air after making the very mistake Natalie Morales warned him against prior. The blunder happened in the daytime TV show's post-Emmys broadcast on Tuesday. During the show, the panelist ditched the studio, chatting with guests and interacting with fans...
Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne
The drama continues. The Aspen trip was some of the best TV that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could serve. And while I was pretty irritated about the “to be continued…” when the next episode continued to well, nothing, I will allow it. Because the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton is just too […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Fan Theory That Lisa Rinna Is Coming After Her To Take The Heat Off Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’
Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Stassi Schroeder Reveals ‘Quitting Xanax’ Made Her a ’Twitchy Motherf—ker’ in Return to Podcasting After Hiatus
Back in the saddle! Stassi Schroeder has revived her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast after a two-year hiatus. Following a Wednesday, September 28, introductory episode, the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum had fellow podcaster Jackie Schimmel on as a guest that same day — and apologized for her behavior the last time Schimmel, 32, appeared on […]
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
