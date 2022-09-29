Read full article on original website
Best Marvel Gift Ideas for 2022
Marvel fans can be a little difficult to buy for, because what they love is so wide and varied! But, another benefit of this is that the variety of gifts you can choose from is incredibly varied as well. From video games to action figures, collectable toys, Blu-rays, and more, there are plenty of brilliant gifts to consider for the Marvel fan in your life.
We Build LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser, Which is Both Scary and Adorable
The new LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser is everything it needs to be. It looks like Bowser, for one; the King of Koopa's proportions make him ideal for LEGO-ization. The final build is imposing and durable; you can move Bowser and play with him, without worrying that something will snap or fall off (see it at Amazon).
New LEGO Sets for October 2022
It's a new month, which means a new batch of LEGO sets is now available from an often confusing variety of retailers. We have the inside scoop, so read on to see what new sets are available in October 2022 and where to find them. If you're into Mario villains, Wakanda superheroes, or James Cameron's Avatar (and who isn't?), you'll likely find something worthwhile this month. Let's get to it.
We Build LEGO The Office, Stuffed With Dunder-Mifflin Easter Eggs
The new LEGO Ideas set is a recreation of NBC's The Office—the third floor of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, specifically. This is not the first time LEGO has recreated an iconic TV show setting in brick form. They created Central Perk from Friends in 2019 and Jerry's apartment from Seinfeld last year. But this new Office set is a cut above both of those, owing to its layout and its copious Easter eggs.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022
Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
10 Most Enchanting Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable anime characters, and legions of fans. But if you want to venture outside of the classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, where should you venture? This list is not only a definitive ranking of the best that the magical girl anime genre has to offer but will also hopefully introduce you to some new faves, underseen gems, and contemporary offerings to fill that magical girl-shaped hole in your life. So get ready for witches, cat DNA, magical rods, and more!
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Sony Playstation Diwali Sale Starts on Oct 5; Here Is the Complete List on Discounts on Games Including Marvel’s Spider-Man, More
Diwali is upon us and we know what that means, Diwali Sale. Diwali is that time of the year where people can get discounts on almost any product or service they require, thanks to that most of the shopping takes place at this time of the year. Gamers would be delighted by the fact that there is going to be a PlayStation Store Diwali Sale this year and it will feature some great discounts on popular titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and many more.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED, Storage for PS5 and Switch, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including yet another price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console (both colors now available), 25% off a PS5 Pulse 3D headset, a 400 GB MicroSD card for 45% off, $300 off The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet, a WD Black 1TB PS5 SSD with preinstalled heatsink for $129, and more.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Red Ant Mandible
Red Ant Mandible is an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Mandible, with information on where to find them, what to craft with them, and more.
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
Genshin When the Music Sounds Hamper Locations
When the Music Sounds is the first phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for When the Music Sounds. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Wakanda Forever: New Trailer Offers a Glimpse at Ironheart and the New Black Panther
Marvel has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it gives us a look at the suits for both the new Black Panther and Ironheart. The new trailer shows is a more action-packed look at the movie than the emotive first reveal. Most notably, we get a look at the new suit for a female Black Panther (who we believe we know the identity of after a toy leak). The suit clearly inherits T'Challa's kinetic force absorption, but is more ornate, with gold armour accents across the length of the suit.
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?
When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
Spider Armor
This page features information about the Spider Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Spider Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
