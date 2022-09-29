ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Newcomers report: Which first-year players have played for U of L

The University of Louisville football team is five games into the new season. The Cardinals are 2-3 coming off a disappointing 34-33 loss at Boston College last weekend. U of L had a handful of newcomers on the roster heading into the season, including the Cardinals have 15 true freshmen on the roster and nine players who transferred from another school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
