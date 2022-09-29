ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

myburbank.com

Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park

Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
BURBANK, CA
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fall Festival in Downtown Lancaster

Bring your family and friends downtown on Saturday, October 1 for Destination Downtown Lancaster’s Fall Festival. Enjoy hayrides, live music, local vendors, and a beer garden. This is also a pet friendly event, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends!. Learn more or follow this event on Facebook.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Filming Closes N. Crescent Drive

On Sept. 24, North Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevards was closed, so that crews could film scenes for the upcoming film, “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” A helicopter dramatically soared over City Hall as part of the production, circling the building, threading between the rustling palm trees and surrounding structures. “Beverly Hills Cop 4” will continue filming in the city through November.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC San Diego

Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars

Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Italian biker comes through SCV on POW remembrance ride

This wasn’t the first time Canyon Country resident Krissy Ball welcomed a stranger into her home. Over the years, she and her family have hosted foreign exchange students from the Netherlands and Japan through the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. On Friday, Sept. 23, she offered Andrea Franzoni from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022

One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Topic 2: How to make a car rental under 25 y.o in LA

Do you want to rent a car but you are under 25-years-old? It is now easy and cheap. Well, now you can find LA car rental under 25, both online and offline according to Carngo. Actually the legal age to drive a car in California is 21 years. However, the administration has a surcharge on young drivers. Usually, this extra charge is not a part of the rent of the car. You can pay it separately before getting your car. It varies from one car rental company to another.
LOS ANGELES, CA

