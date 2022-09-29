Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LA
Today, the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles are kind of like music festivals. Many of them have stages with bands playing, food trucks, carnival rides, and VIP wristbands that let you use cleaner bathrooms.
myburbank.com
Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park
Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fall Festival in Downtown Lancaster
Bring your family and friends downtown on Saturday, October 1 for Destination Downtown Lancaster’s Fall Festival. Enjoy hayrides, live music, local vendors, and a beer garden. This is also a pet friendly event, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends!. Learn more or follow this event on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
beverlyhillscourier.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Filming Closes N. Crescent Drive
On Sept. 24, North Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica Boulevards was closed, so that crews could film scenes for the upcoming film, “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” A helicopter dramatically soared over City Hall as part of the production, circling the building, threading between the rustling palm trees and surrounding structures. “Beverly Hills Cop 4” will continue filming in the city through November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
signalscv.com
Italian biker comes through SCV on POW remembrance ride
This wasn’t the first time Canyon Country resident Krissy Ball welcomed a stranger into her home. Over the years, she and her family have hosted foreign exchange students from the Netherlands and Japan through the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. On Friday, Sept. 23, she offered Andrea Franzoni from...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | James Dean Really, Really, Ate His Last Meal Here
Make sure you stretch and the canteen’s full. That’d be with water, not latté. We’ve an epic trail ride ahead. This morning, we’ll be riding into yesteryear, paying our last regards to film icon James Dean. The last food in his tummy hailed from Santa Clarita. There are.
100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey
News Channel 3-12 team is saying goodbye to our one and only Chief Meteorlogist Kelsey Gercken-Buttitta. The post 100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
16 Hart District Teachers Honored With ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Recognition
Recently, the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board honored Hart District educators with a “Teacher of the Year” recognition for excellence in education. On Wednesday, the Hart District Governing Board awarded 16 District school teachers the 2022-23 title of “Teacher of the Year” due to...
Family sues Alhambra mortuary for alleged cremation mistake
Rose Hills Mortuary LP is being sued by the widow and other relatives of a man who died of cancer in June and allegedly was not dressed according to Buddhist tradition as requested by the family before his cremation. Joann Chen — the widow of the late Mike Chen —...
foxla.com
Thieves target 5 homes in Simi Valley
Five separate Simi Valley homes reported burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Montaire Estates neighborhood. Police are searching for two suspects.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
signalscv.com
Topic 2: How to make a car rental under 25 y.o in LA
Do you want to rent a car but you are under 25-years-old? It is now easy and cheap. Well, now you can find LA car rental under 25, both online and offline according to Carngo. Actually the legal age to drive a car in California is 21 years. However, the administration has a surcharge on young drivers. Usually, this extra charge is not a part of the rent of the car. You can pay it separately before getting your car. It varies from one car rental company to another.
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
Comments / 0