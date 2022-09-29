Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Crystal Dynamics Is Asking Fans If They'd Like a New Legacy of Kain Game
Crystal Dynamics has released a survey asking fans if they'd like to see a return to the Legacy of Kain franchise. As reported by Eurogamer, the survey poses several questions that show the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex developer is at least thinking about a potential return for the beloved, long dormant series. The survey asks users what consoles they play on, if they've heard of or have played a Legacy of Kain game before, or if they've watched someone play the games on YouTube or Twitch.
IGN
New Xbox Menu Update, Black Panther 2 Leaks, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Xbox updating its user interface, to Lego potentially leaking Wakanda Forever info, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:35 - Xbox Updates Game Library,...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster Reportedly In the Works - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:A remaster of 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly in the works for PS5 alongside a brand-new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. Sony appears to be expecting a successful PlayStation VR2 launch, as it's reportedly making two million units of the headset ahead of its early 2023 release date. Crystal Dynamics has released a survey asking fans if they'd like to see a return to the Legacy of Kain franchise.
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch OLED, Storage for PS5 and Switch, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including yet another price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED gaming console (both colors now available), 25% off a PS5 Pulse 3D headset, a 400 GB MicroSD card for 45% off, $300 off The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet, a WD Black 1TB PS5 SSD with preinstalled heatsink for $129, and more.
IGN
Kona II: Brume - Announcement Trailer
Join Detective Carl Faubert in Kona II: Brume, an upcoming single-player first-person narrative-adventure game. Learn more about the detective and his investigation in this announcement trailer for the game. A demo for Kona II: Brume is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. Kona II: Brume launches on PlayStation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Sony Playstation Diwali Sale Starts on Oct 5; Here Is the Complete List on Discounts on Games Including Marvel’s Spider-Man, More
Diwali is upon us and we know what that means, Diwali Sale. Diwali is that time of the year where people can get discounts on almost any product or service they require, thanks to that most of the shopping takes place at this time of the year. Gamers would be delighted by the fact that there is going to be a PlayStation Store Diwali Sale this year and it will feature some great discounts on popular titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and many more.
IGN
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
IGN
Black Ox Armor
This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap and Updates
While Disney Dreamlight Valley may still be in early access, it has already planned a series of free content updates that players can expect to launch throughout 2022 and 2023, with the first of two major content updates set to launch in Fall 2022. Although details are still sparse, we do know that these updates will provide access to new Realms, Characters, Quests, and much more.
IGN
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
IGN
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
IGN
New Wakanda Forever Trailer Basically Confirms the New Black Panther - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed a new Black Panther for the MCU. The trailer ends with a scene that shows us Shuri standing in a room, as her mother states it’s time to show them who we are. The next scene then reveals the full Black Panther suit. The question we all are wondering is, who is in the suit we see in #BlackPanther2? Whomever it is, #Marvel fans are looking forward to #WakandaForever. In other news, Nintendo has unveiled the official site for its newly rebranded subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. And finally, there’s a Blue’s Clues movie coming to Paramount Plus.
IGN
Spider Armor
This page features information about the Spider Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Spider Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
NFL・
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Comments / 0