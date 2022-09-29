Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO