epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
BET
Don Cheadle’s Marvel Series ‘Armor Wars’ Will Now Be A Feature Film
Marvel’s six-episode Disney series “Armor Wars” is reportedly going to be turned into a movie. According to Deadline, Don Cheadle is expected to reprise his role as War Machine, aka Colonel James Rhodes while Yassir Lester will continue with writing the film after doing so for the previous series.
The best Marvel '80s characters left to adapt to the MCU
The decade of the X-Men still saw the creation of some old-school Marvel superheroes who'd make great additions to the MCU
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
Black Panther was one of the original 10 MCU characters Marvel Studios was founded on
The role of Black Panther is to be determined in Wakanda Forever. The key role of Black Panther in MCU history is a matter of record
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)
Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
IGN
Marvel's Ironheart Explained: Who Is Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams?
When a number of new Marvel series were announced as part of the future slate of Disney+ programming, there were quite a few surprises for comic fans. One of the biggest was Ironheart. The series, described as the story of “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.
Watch the New Trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios has shared the official trailer for the new movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new video introduces the character Namor (portrayed by Tenoch Huerta), who’s described in the trailer as “the Feathered Serpent God”). Check out the trailer below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Complex
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Starring Don Cheadle Being Reworked as Movie Instead of Disney+ Series
First, the bad news: Marvel has reportedly pulled the plug on its much-anticipated Armor Wars series. The good news? It’s being reworked into a feature film. The project was originally planned as a Disney+ original starring Don Cheadle as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The actor and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige teased the show during this month’s D23 Expo, where they revealed its official logo. Though they kept details to a minimum, the Oscar nominee and the Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind confirmed Armor Wars would be a six-episode series that followed the events of the forthcoming Secret Invasion.
