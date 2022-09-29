Read full article on original website
Kona II: Brume - Announcement Trailer
Join Detective Carl Faubert in Kona II: Brume, an upcoming single-player first-person narrative-adventure game. Learn more about the detective and his investigation in this announcement trailer for the game. A demo for Kona II: Brume is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. Kona II: Brume launches on PlayStation...
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
Black Ox Armor
This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Widow Armor
This page features information about the Widow Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Widow Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Spider Armor
This page features information about the Spider Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Spider Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Moth Armor
This page features information about the Moth Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Moth Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Koi Scale Armor
This page features information about the Koi Scale Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Koi Scale Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
New Wakanda Forever Trailer Basically Confirms the New Black Panther - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer revealed a new Black Panther for the MCU. The trailer ends with a scene that shows us Shuri standing in a room, as her mother states it’s time to show them who we are. The next scene then reveals the full Black Panther suit. The question we all are wondering is, who is in the suit we see in #BlackPanther2? Whomever it is, #Marvel fans are looking forward to #WakandaForever. In other news, Nintendo has unveiled the official site for its newly rebranded subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. And finally, there’s a Blue’s Clues movie coming to Paramount Plus.
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Genshin Feast In Full Swing Hampers - Cider Lake Location
Feast In Full Swing is the second phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for Feast In Full Swing, including the Genshin Cider Lake Location for Fecund Hamper 4. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap and Updates
While Disney Dreamlight Valley may still be in early access, it has already planned a series of free content updates that players can expect to launch throughout 2022 and 2023, with the first of two major content updates set to launch in Fall 2022. Although details are still sparse, we do know that these updates will provide access to new Realms, Characters, Quests, and much more.
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
Acorn Armor
This page features information about the Acorn Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Acorn Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
