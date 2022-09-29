Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
IGN
Kona II: Brume - Announcement Trailer
Join Detective Carl Faubert in Kona II: Brume, an upcoming single-player first-person narrative-adventure game. Learn more about the detective and his investigation in this announcement trailer for the game. A demo for Kona II: Brume is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. Kona II: Brume launches on PlayStation...
IGN
The Battle of Polytopia - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Battle of Polytopia is heading to Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2022. The game is also available now on PC, Mac, and mobile. Watch the trailer for another look at the 4x strategy game, set on the Square, or the bizarre home planet of the bellicose Polytopians, where you become the ruler of one of 12 tribes, each with their own characteristics and technologies.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN
League of Legends Introduces New Pets System - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! If you’re a Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fan then you know that today, October 3rd has a very special meaning. If you haven’t seen that show, definitely check it out. It's my favorite anime of all time. But anyways we have a lot of esports news to get to! There’s a new pet system in League of Legends replacing jungle items, ZywOo breaks the all-time record for the most kills in a single series in CS:GO ESL Pro League, and streamers come together to raise money for the American Heart Association in a Fall Guys Invitational tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Elden Ring Streamer Beats Malenia Using a Dance Mat at Level 1
An Elden Ring streamer has managed to defeat the game's toughest boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, using a dance mat... at level one. Twitch user MissMikkaa captured the feat on stream (and shared it on Twitter, below), showing off the incredibly impressive accomplishment that took exactly 553 tries across more than 15 hours.
IGN
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Guide
Run a business stall to help Mondstadt's less fortunate with our Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event guide. Charity and Creativity is part of Of Ballads and Brews, the centerpiece of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Charity and Creativity, including the best way to get funds and which stratagems save you the most money in each cycle.
IGN
Epic Games Store Reveals Two Free Games for This Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free offerings for the week, and the program will give away Runbow and The Drone Racing League Simulator this time. Runbow and The Drone Racing League are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 6, 8:30 PM IST. Runbow. Runbow...
IGN
LoL Patch Notes 12.19
The latest Patch Notes for League of Legends have arrived in the form of Patch 12.19, bringing with it a number of nerfs and buffs to various champions within the game. Available from a Riot Games developer on Twitter, these are the coming changes. This page breaks down the release...
IGN
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
IGN
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
IGN
Black Ox Armor
This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Red Ant Mandible
Red Ant Mandible is an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Mandible, with information on where to find them, what to craft with them, and more.
IGN
A House of the Dragon Survival Just Changed Game of Thrones History
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's seventh episode, "Driftmark," follow. You can check out our review, too!. It's said that when you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. Well, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," introduced a new, third thing. You fake your own death, leaving your family, the realm, and history to believe you've brutally perished.
Comments / 0