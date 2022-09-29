ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

BankPlus and FHLB Dallas Award $38K to Five Nonprofits

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $38,315 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to five nonprofits in Mississippi. They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Jackson this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005960/en/

BankPlus and FHLB Dallas awarded $38,315 in Partnership Grant Program funds to five nonprofits in Mississippi this week. Bank representatives are pictured here with one of the grant recipients, the Center for Social Entrepreneurship. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to a $12,000 match per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions. The awards help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members.

“These funds will offer a safety net to address administrative and operational expenses that many grants often exclude from coverage,” said BankPlus First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing Mark Ouellette. “We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas in distributing this funding.”

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

The following organizations received funding:

  • Center for Social Entrepreneurship, Jackson, Mississippi, $16,000, enhances the quality of life through economic development, community engagement, education, health and affordable housing programs
  • Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED), Jackson, Mississippi $4,380, provides counseling assistance in the areas of foreclosure prevention, predatory lending, landlord/tenant, reverse mortgage and more
  • Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, Meridian, Mississippi, $8,000, provides affordable, energy efficient homes and performs critical home repairs for low-income families in Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Kemper and Neshoba counties
  • Mississippi Housing Partnership, Jackson, Mississippi, $5,935, aims to revitalize and stabilize homes and neighborhoods for low- to moderate-income families primarily in the greater Jackson area
  • Wounded Warriors of Mississippi, Brandon, Mississippi, $4,000, assists veterans with housing upon their return home from deployment

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“BankPlus is strongly committed to community outreach, and these grants demonstrate its support of area nonprofits,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are thankful for our long-term relationship with BankPlus.”

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About BankPlus

Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With over $6.6 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates more than 90 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005960/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com

(214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSISSIPPI TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSUMER VETERANS BANKING RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER PHILANTHROPY PHILANTHROPY DEFENSE FUND RAISING OTHER CONSUMER FOUNDATION SOCIAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 09/29/2022 06:16 PM/DISC: 09/29/2022 06:17 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Nov. 11. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time, meaning the suspension will be in place through the Nov. 8 election when Kemp, a Republican, seeks another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an ultrasound in Arizona, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup, all for free. While not as easy as before an Arizona judge ruled that a pre-statehood law criminalizing nearly all...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday, before coming to rest in the backyard. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had been asleep for just over an hour before the plane tore through the roof above their bed. “We couldn’t hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. “That’s when we looked out and noticed the entire back half our our house was gone.”
HERMANTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Affordable Housing#Charity#Partnership Grant Program#Pgp#Cbo#Bankplus First
The Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force

CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen — injuring him — on June 30, 2021, and then giving a misleading statement to state investigators. Norris faces charges of witness tampering and deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted, Norris could be sentenced up to ten years in prison for the alleged use of force and 20 years in prison for making a misleading statement. It was not immediately known if Norris has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
CITRONELLE, AL
The Associated Press

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California’s driest on record and state officials said Monday that they’re preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0 on Monday night. After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye. The Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz — and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington. New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami. “You just can’t go out and win a baseball game. There are a lot of moving parts in it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “These are dangerous teams, there are guys out there with talent. It’s hard to win a game. We’ll go get a good night’s sleep, come back and do it again.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a World War II-era storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year said Monday he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He said getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. He said Hawaii’s elected officials told military leaders that it would be valuable for them to give the community a voice in their work. “I don’t have the structure yet. It’s still a work in progress, but I think it’s something that’s important,” said Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston

Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. He directed the Chargers to scores on five of their first six possessions en route to passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert bounced back after struggling in last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After practicing only one day leading up to the Jaguars game, Herbert did not miss a day leading up to Houston, and came off the injury report after going through all the team drills on Friday. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the Sept. 15 game at Kansas City.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy