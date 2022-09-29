BankPlus and FHLB Dallas Award $38K to Five Nonprofits

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $38,315 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to five nonprofits in Mississippi. They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Jackson this week.

Through this unique program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to a $12,000 match per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions. The awards help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members.

“These funds will offer a safety net to address administrative and operational expenses that many grants often exclude from coverage,” said BankPlus First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing Mark Ouellette. “We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas in distributing this funding.”

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

The following organizations received funding:

Center for Social Entrepreneurship, Jackson, Mississippi, $16,000, enhances the quality of life through economic development, community engagement, education, health and affordable housing programs

enhances the quality of life through economic development, community engagement, education, health and affordable housing programs Housing Education and Economic Development (HEED), Jackson, Mississippi $4,380, provides counseling assistance in the areas of foreclosure prevention, predatory lending, landlord/tenant, reverse mortgage and more

provides counseling assistance in the areas of foreclosure prevention, predatory lending, landlord/tenant, reverse mortgage and more Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, Meridian, Mississippi, $8,000, provides affordable, energy efficient homes and performs critical home repairs for low-income families in Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Kemper and Neshoba counties

provides affordable, energy efficient homes and performs critical home repairs for low-income families in Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Kemper and Neshoba counties Mississippi Housing Partnership, Jackson, Mississippi, $5,935, aims to revitalize and stabilize homes and neighborhoods for low- to moderate-income families primarily in the greater Jackson area

aims to revitalize and stabilize homes and neighborhoods for low- to moderate-income families primarily in the greater Jackson area Wounded Warriors of Mississippi, Brandon, Mississippi, $4,000, assists veterans with housing upon their return home from deployment

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“BankPlus is strongly committed to community outreach, and these grants demonstrate its support of area nonprofits,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are thankful for our long-term relationship with BankPlus.”

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About BankPlus

Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With over $6.6 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates more than 90 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $77.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

